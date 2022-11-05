Elijah Moore Sends Clear Message on Jets Future With Viral Post

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore transformed from a fan favorite to one of the most despised players on the team.

The former Ole Miss product made a public trade request in the middle of a Jets winning streak and that rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Over the last two games, Moore was a healthy scratch and then only played 10 snaps versus the New England Patriots.

Although it appears he is now ready to put the drama behind him.

Elijah Moore Is Ready to Move on From Drama and Play Ball for Jets

With the NFL trade deadline officially come and gone, Moore is ready to turn the page.

On his Instagram story this week he shared a 13-second inspirational clip about putting in the work regardless of the result:

“Stop being driven by the rewards. Stop being driven by the outcome. Stop being driven by if I get this I’m gonna do this. Just work. And if you don’t get what you thought you were going to get, show up and still go to work.”

It sounds like #Jets WR Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) is ready to put all the trade demand drama behind him based on his recent IG activity. He shared a clip to his story that talked about putting in the work regardless of the result 🧐 #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/kwvD4SVrQh — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 4, 2022

While Moore didn’t outright explain why he requested a trade it seems like it was driven by catches, yards, and touchdowns.

That came off as an incredibly selfish act with the team winning football games and there being so much positive energy around the Jets.

The Jets reacted to that by benching him and minimizing his reps. It seems like the message was sent to him that kind of stuff won’t fly.

Best for Both Sides With Elijah Moore and Jets

The message is simple: Elijah Moore needs the Jets and the Jets need Elijah Moore.

With the trade deadline over, Moore has only one choice and that is to put his best foot forward and ball out for Gang Green in 2022.

Hopefully, he puts up some ridiculous stats in the second half of this season and the trade request is a faint memory. At the very least the drama should be kicked to the offseason and can be reevaluated at a later point.

With Corey Davis out for this game, the Jets need to feed Moore some reps and opportunities. It is best for business if the Jets get Moore more involved because he is a talented football player and has proven capable of making plays consistently when the ball is in his hands.

That is especially true in this upcoming matchup versus the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets are 5-3, despite that they’re the largest home underdog by any team with a winning record since 2007.

What a stat by the folks over at @ESPNStatsInfo: The #Jets are the largest home underdog by any team with a winning record since 2007.#Disrespect #TakeFlight #BUFvsNYJ #Bills #BillsMafia — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 5, 2022

In other words, no one believes the Jets can win this game, and many have suggested on social media that they’re a fraudulent 5-3 team.

To get the upset at home the Jets are going to have to score points and one way that could come to fruition is Moore breaking a couple of big ones. For whatever reason, he hasn’t been able to get going so far this season but everyone knows what he is capable of.