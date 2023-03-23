Browns WR Elijah Moore Delivers Strong Message to Jets Following Trade

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore finally got his chance to speak out following his trade from the New York Jets.

The former Ole Miss product took to social media to share a message with his former team, his teammates, the fans, and his next location:

“I want to start by thanking God for the blessings he has bestowed upon me and my family. Thank you to the Jets organization for taking a chance on me. This opportunity has meant the world to me and will never be forgotten.

Jets Nation. Every Sunday was the honor of a lifetime. New York will always hold a special place in my heart.

To my teammates. What’s understood doesn’t have to be explained. Came in as teammates and leaving as family. I’ll miss suiting up with you each week. The memories and brotherhood will last a lifetime. Proud of all you boys. Thank you. Go Crazy.

Dawg Pound and the City of Cleveland. I’m going to give you my heart and soul. Let’s get to work.”

Both Sides Will Get a Chance at Revenge in 2023

The official 2023 schedule won’t be released until May, however, we already know who the Jets will be playing next year.

One of those opponents will be the Browns in Cleveland.

During Moore’s introductory press conference with the Browns media, he was asked about whether or not he was looking forward to that matchup against his old team.

“Oh yeah, man of course. I feel like always those types of games are what people look for. I treat every game the same. The way I’m going to attack them is the way I’ll attack every single game, I wanna kill.”

#Browns WR Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) said he’s excited to play #Jets in 2023, ‘of course I feel like those types of games is what people look for’ + ‘I treat every game the same, the way I’m going to attack them is the way I’ll attack every single game I wanna kill’ 😳 🎥 @Browns pic.twitter.com/b3pbjZhqhb — The Jets Zone (@TheJets_Zone) March 23, 2023

Things didn’t go according to plan for either side.

When the Jets invested the No. 34 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft they thought they were getting a building block.

Two years later he already has been shipped away in what ultimately amounted to a pick swap. Moore and a 2023 third-rounder (No. 74 overall) was traded to Cleveland in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft choice (No. 42 overall).

Moore thought he was on the fast-track to superstardom in New York. Instead after a promising first year he flamed out in his second season for a variety of reasons.

