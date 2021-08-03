Rookie WR Elijah Moore Forces Jets’ Hand With Big Lineup Change

Since being selected with the No. 34 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, Elijah Moore has continued to look the part.

Whether it be in rookie minicamp, OTAs, mandatory minicamp, or heck even in viral workout videos, the former Ole Miss star’s stock has continued to rise.

Which has led a lot of us to question whether the hype will become a reality when training camp officially arrives for the New York Jets?

Hype Meets Reality

Well just a few days into camp, the answer to that question was confirmed with authority.

“Undoubtedly one of the best players at Jets practice on offense, defense, or special teams,” Connor Hughes of The Athletic on Moore so far this offseason.

During the spring, he looked really good running around in a t-shirt and shorts, but what would happen when the pads come on?

Wash. Rinse. Repeat.

Despite the increased level of difficulty as we have progressed through camp, Moore has continued to shine.

When the Jets selected Moore in the second round, they were surprised he was still available, but they set realistic expectations for their young wideout.

Initially, the plan was to work him into the wide receiver rotation slowly. For the first time maybe ever the green and white have unreal depth at the position and in theory could afford to slow play things.

Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.

In this specific analogy, the plan was for Moore to be a role player in 2021, but the punch to the Jets’ face comes in the form of the talented rookie receiver who has clearly risen above expectations.

For the first time in training camp, the former Rebels star worked with the first-team offense, per Hughes.

This was the first time he was immediately thrown in with the starting wideouts which is an indication the Jets are calling an audible at the line of scrimmage on their initial gameplan.

The starting wideouts on Tuesday, August 3 was Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, and the aforementioned Moore.

It’s the first time that happened and as The Athletic noted, “it’s not surprising”:

“Every single practice he does something new,” Connor Hughes of The Athletic on Elijah. “Every single day he impresses. Moore continues to get better and better.”

The media aren’t the only people getting impressed by Moore’s level of play. Superstar Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr took to Instagram to provide his stamp of approval:

“[Elijah Moore] is the one! I swear just wait, he know sh** I didn’t know at that age, mark my words! May be an All-Pro as a rookie!”

We’ve reached the point where the Jets simply can’t keep him off the field. Davis is a starter lock, based on his contract status, and now Moore has joined that elite group with his level of play both on and off the field.

The former Ole Miss star’s ability to line up in the slot, outside, and in gadget plays has opened up the playbook for Mike LaFleur heading into 2021. That level of versatility should lead to a lot of designed plays to Moore early and often this season.

