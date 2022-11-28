Jets’ Elijah Moore Provides Wild Reason for Breakout Bears Game

A lot of things went right during the New York Jets’ blowout win versus the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The 2022 debut of Mike White seemed to be the crux of it all as the offense went from the doldrums to the highest of highs. One of the beneficiaries of that offensive explosion was wide receiver, Elijah Moore.

The former Ole Miss product finished the day with two receptions for 64 yards on two targets. It was highlighted by a fantastic 42-yard catch and run. Moore also scored his first touchdown this season to put away the Bears for good.

After the game White showered Moore with praise for his football savvy and feel for the game on that touchdown:

#Jets QB Mike White gave all the credit to WR Elijah Moore for the TD play, 'it was an awesome feel by Elijah, it was an out breaking route but he had the feel to slow up & get in that soft spot' + 'it was a big play for Elijah':

Elijah Moore Has Wild Postgame Answer About Breakout Jets-Bears Game

For the first time since way back on October 2, Moore finished with over 53 yards receiving. For the first time since December 5 back during the 2021 season, Elijah caught a touchdown pass.

Who did Moore credit for this breakout performance?

“I was talking to it yesterday [the football], I was talking to the ball like damn, you already know how I feel about you. I was kissing her and telling her it’s going to be soon, it’s going to happen soon. You know it’s just being patient. You don’t weather the storm, you become the storm. I’m just thankful, I can’t thank God enough. Oh yeah, she told me [the football] she love me and she wanted to get back to it.”

#Jets WR Elijah Moore described his relationship with the 🏈, 'I was talking to the ball yesterday. I was like damn, you already know how I feel about you. I was kissing her, it'll happen soon' + 'you don't weather the storm, you become the storm':

It harkened me back to that time Odell Beckham Jr talked about the relationship with the kicking net and proposing to it in the middle of a game.

That Moore press conference was one of the weirdest things I’ve ever watched, but at the end of the day, whatever works and gets the job done.

Mike White Unlocks This Jets Offense

A week ago the Jets’ offense turned in one of the worst performances in franchise history. They managed just 103 yards of total offense and averaged 2.5 inches in the second half. No that isn’t a typo.

Fast forward a week and Gang Green nearly had that on the opening drive of the game.

The Jets finished the day with 466 total yards on offense, scored 31 points, and simply dominated in every facet of the game.

Gang Green ran the ball well (4.9 per rushing attempt as a team), passed the ball well (10.3 yards per pass), and just found ways to move the ball all day long.

With Zach Wilson at quarterback, you wouldn’t know all of the weapons the Jets have on offense. With White under center, we rediscovered other parts of the offense that seemed lost.

If this is what this offense is capable of with White in his very first start of the 2022 season, just imagine what more they can accomplish with additional reps.

The Jets’ defense has carried them throughout this season, but on Sunday the offense showed they’re capable of toting the rock.

At 7-4 and with the playoffs in reach, there’s a chance this could be a special run that Jets fans remember forever.