Jets Among Favorites to Land Ex-Cowboys First Round Pick

The New York Jets are among the betting favorites to land recently released Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott.

According to Sportsline, Gang Green is sitting at +1000, the sixth-best odds in the NFL to sign the talented running back.

The other teams that are listed in front of the Jets are as follows:

Los Angeles Chargers +300

Buffalo Bills +400

Kansas City Chiefs +500

Baltimore Ravens +600

Cleveland Browns +800

Ezekiel Elliott Is Ready for a New Era in 2023

The 27-year-old who will turn 28 before the start of the 2023 season is heading for greener pastures.

Elliott entered the league as the No. 4 overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft. It didn’t take long for the former Ohio State star to become one of the best running backs in the league.

Across his seven seasons in the NFL, Elliott has scored 80 total touchdowns, ran for 8,262 rushing yards, and averaged over 4.4 yards per carry. During that stretch of time, he also led the league in rushing twice and earned three Pro Bowl nominations.

While he was never an elite receiver out of the backfield, Elliott has more than held up his own. Elliott has 305 career receptions for 2,336 receiving yards, and averaged 7.7 yards per reception.

The former Cowboys star was in the midst of a six-year $90 million contract before Dallas decided to cut ties on Wednesday, March 15.

He was set to receive more than $10.9 million in base salary if he was on the roster for the upcoming 2023 season.

Jets Desperately Need Some Breece Hall Insurance in Backfield

The Jets have their true RB1 already on the roster in Breece Hall but he is coming off of a torn ACL.

Some folks inside the Jets building believe he will be 100 percent ready for the start of the season. Other folks outside of the building aren’t as confident I’m told.

According to NFL analyst Tyler Dunne, the Jets were among the teams interested in former Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams in free agency. He ended up signing a new three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints for $12 million.

Ezekiel Elliott might not be the player he used to be, but with the Jets, he wouldn’t have to be. In a perfect world, he can be a part of the committee in the backfield.

Over the last two years, Elliott’s level of play has dropped off due to some injury issues according to Todd Archer who covers the Cowboys for ESPN.

He only missed two games in the past two seasons, but Archer said he played through some pretty serious stuff for his team.

“He played through a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament in 2021 while not missing a game. He missed only two games in 2022 because of a hyperextended right knee but wore a brace for most of the season.”

At this stage of his career, Elliott is still an incredibly effective short-yardage and goal-line back. The former OSU star has had an incredible 22 touchdowns on the ground over the past two seasons.

Outside of Hall, Michael Carter and Zonovan ‘Bam’ Knight are the only two running backs currently under contract for the Jets in 2023.