Boy Green Daily: Buy or Sell Latest Jets-Ezekiel Elliott Rumors?

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we delve into the latest juicy rumors tying the New York Jets to free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Matt O’Leary. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

The Jets are quickly approaching their next preseason game!

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Some new rumors on Elliott-Jets in free agency.

Jets make some roster moves: getting rid of players and bringing some new ones in.

Highlights from Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis’ speeches at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Social Post of the Day

One of the top highlights from Jets practice on Sunday August 6 came at the very end as Sauce Gardner intercepted an Aaron Rodgers pass in the red-zone thanks to some amazing instincts and great hands.

ICYMI

Join more than 82 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.

Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.

The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!

Social Media Poll of the Day

Are you buying or selling the latest Elliott-Jets rumors?

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!