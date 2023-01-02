Fans Demand Jets Hire Super Bowl Champion Play Caller

New York Jets fans have seen enough of offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

Gang Green sits at 7-9 on the season in large part due to the team’s offensive struggles.

That led to a bevy of fans on social media calling for a new replacement, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich.

One fan pointed to his recent work with Carson Wentz with the Philadelphia Eagles when they won the Super Bowl.

“Frank Reich made Carson Wentz play at a Pro Bowl level. Carson Wentz! If the Jets don’t get that man on the phone TODAY! They are failing as a franchise. Get him in the building!”

Frank Reich Would Be the Perfect Man for the Jets Job

Reich had previously served as the Colts’ head coach from 2018 through the middle portion of this season before he was fired.

The 61-year-old is a longtime former NFL quarterback that played for four different NFL franchises for 14 years including a stint with the Jets in 1996.

There is only ONE man that can save the #Jets offense in 2023: former NYJ QB Frank Reich! Bring this man in as your QB coach and/or offensive coordinator and go score a ton of points next season!#TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/YTmZQQivxI — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 2, 2023

After his long playing career, Reich quickly transitioned to the coaching ranks.

He started out as a coaching intern for two seasons with the Colts and transformed that into a full-time role on the staff in 2008 as an offensive coaching assistant.

Reich was with the Colts through 2011 serving in multiple roles as the quarterbacks and wide receivers coach.

In 2012 he joined the Arizona Cardinals as their wide receivers coach. After that, he joined the then-San Diego Chargers first as their quarterback coach and then as their offensive coordinator.

The highlight of his career came in two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles as their offensive coordinator. Philly won their first-ever Super Bowl championship under his direction and connected with current Jets general manager Joe Douglas during that run.

Reich unlike Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has a long track record of success. He has called plays at multiple NFL stops and is viewed as a hot NFL commodity.

Social Media Reacts to the Frank Reich to Jets Rumors

Patrick Daugherty of NBC Sports said the Jets can hire Reich as offensive coordinator and “immediately acquire a 39-year old Zach Wilson replacement” cough-cough Aaron Rodgers?

Jets hire Frank Reich as offensive coordinator and immediately acquire 39-year-old Zach Wilson replacement — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) December 23, 2022

One Twitter user is willing to do whatever it takes to get Reich to New York “if he doesn’t get another head coaching shot.”

Jets got to throw whatever at Frank Reich to be the OC if he don’t get another head coaching shot — Black Larry David (@neweranick) January 1, 2023

The Buffalo Jet Fan has a compelling offer for Reich who will likely be pursued by multiple NFL teams this offseason, “wanna be the highest-paid offensive assistant in NFL history?” Nothing like a bag of money to motivate someone.

Hey Frank Reich, wanna be the highest paid offensive assistant in NFL history? #Jets — The Buffalo Jet Fan (@BuffaloJetFan) January 2, 2023

NFL analyst Will Parkinson said if he was running the ship he “would inquire about Frank Reich becoming a part of the Jets offensive staff.”

Would inquire about Frank Reich becoming apart of the Jets offensive staff if I were Woody or JD or Saleh 🤷 — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) January 2, 2023

The Jets would either have to fire one or both of Mike LaFleur and Rob Calabrese to bring in Reich. If they didn’t it might lead to a very weird dynamic with a coach of his caliber looking over the shoulder of the old coaches.

Someone please make a Derek Carr/Frank Reich #Jets edit. https://t.co/m4JiVjsvUl — Adrian Capric (@acapric50) January 2, 2023

A Twitter user said the Jets should pair Reich with a sexy new quarterback addition like Derek Carr this offseason.