George Fant Breaks Silence on Future With Jets

New York Jets offensive tackle George Fant met with the media on Wednesday, April 27 for the first time this offseason.

The 29-year-old (who will be 30 by the start of the 2022 season) is entering the last year of his contract. With that in mind, Fant finally spoke about his future with the organization.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Everything You Want to Hear

Play

"Focused On Becoming A Better Leader Every Day" | George Fant Press Conference | New York Jets | NFL OL George Fant speaks to the media on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2022-04-27T22:33:39Z

“Honestly I want to be a part of it and I want to be here for the rest of my career,” Fant told the media. “I want to become one of the staples of this program as far as winning goes.”

#Jets OT George Fant (@GeorgeFant74) confirmed that his representation & NYJ ‘have had some conversations’ about a contract extension + said ‘I want to be here the rest of my career’: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #NFL pic.twitter.com/hXiOZpfxUH — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 28, 2022

Fant confirmed the reports from earlier this offseason that his representation and the Jets have “had some conversations” about an extension, but said he isn’t in any rush, “when it is God’s time to happen, it’ll happen.”

One of the reasons he may not be in so much of a rush is because of some offseason surgery.

Fant revealed that he had a scope on his knee at the end of the 2021 season. Despite that surgery, Fant says he still expects to be ready by the beginning of training camp in July.

There is also another big reason why the Jets may be hesitant to pull the trigger on a big-money extension right now.

An Interesting Pivot to Consider

Play

New York Jets 7-Round 2022 Mock Draft feat NFL Draft Analyst Russell Brown Boy Green is joined by NFL Draft Analyst Russell Brown to execute a seven-round New York Jets mock draft! We'll give you a war room feel by analyzing every pick + going through possible prospects + answering your questions! 2022-04-28T14:15:56Z

The 2022 NFL draft has finally arrived and there has been a ton of smoke around the Jets taking an offensive tackle very high in this class.

If that happens, that changes the dynamic quite a bit on the roster.

Right now they have two starters in Mekhi Becton and Fant, but if a third talented guy is thrown into the mix, then what?

At the Senior Bowl, head coach Robert Saleh declared it would be an open competition at the left tackle spot between Fant and Becton.

Per Robert Saleh, it will be a competition between George Fant and Mekhi Becton for the position of left tackle in 2022. Saleh says Becton will have to "earn back" his left tackle spot. pic.twitter.com/ElsMzZBcOG — Jets Videos (@snyjets) February 1, 2022

When Fant was speaking with the media he called himself a “natural left tackle” and said if you watch the tape “everyone kind of notices I’m a natural left tackle.”

Right now in a perfect world, Fant would start on the blindside, and Becton would come back fully motivated and dominate at right tackle.

If the Jets handed Fant a big-money extension right now, they’d limit their options in the draft. By all accounts, the staff is absolutely in love with Fant and wants him here long-term, but as the saying goes you can never say never to anything.

A potential selection of an offensive lineman in the first round would likely force the Jets to make a tough business decision. Do we keep all three players on the roster heading into training camp and bench the loser? Or do we immediately trade off one of either Becton or Fant?

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Have ‘Godfather Offer’ Ready to Trade for Deebo Samuel: Insider