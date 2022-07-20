Jets’ George Fant Sounds off on Criticism, Contract Situation

One of the underrated storylines heading into New York Jets training camp involves offensive tackle, George Fant.

He is entering the last year of his contract and there is a lot of debate about where he’ll play on the line in 2022. The answer to that question could drastically impact the cap with the major financial differences between playing on the left side versus the right side.

This week he decided to address a variety of those factors and more via his social media.

Some fans noticed that Fant’s Instagram bio simply has the words, “left tackle” reiterating his desire to remain on the blindside after a career year in 2021.

Fant liked that tweet but also decided to respond in the thread below when a few fans were discussing his career.

Justin Gray on Twitter said, “Fant deserves the bag. Hopefully, he signs a 3-year deal or something to say.” Another fan (MichaelJordan33) responded by saying, “he had one good year outta 5 bro.”

That is where Fant intervened by stating, “I’ve only played football for going on seven years. Best is yet to come 🤷 lol.”

I’ve only played football for going on 7 years. Best is yet to come 🤷🏾‍♂️ lol — George Fant (@GeorgeFant74) July 14, 2022

Fant initially entered the NFL back in 2016 after going undrafted out of Western Kentucky. He caught on as a swing tackle and jumbo tight end for the Seattle Seahawks from 2016 through 2019.

Then he joined the Jets in 2020 and has been a steadying presence in the trenches.

What Do You Believe?

Play

Fant just turned 30 years of age this week and is in the last year of his contract featuring an $11.1 million cap hit. Although this season features no guarantees in his deal.

Normally you would hesitate to pay a big-time contract extension to a player on the wrong side of 30, but Fant is a unique case.

In three years with the Seahawks, he only started in 24 games so he didn’t build a lot of the wear-and-tear you’d normally see for a player at his age.

If you truly believe what Fant tweeted that the best is yet to come, then giving him the bag might not be the worst idea.

You’re supposed to pay players for what they can do for you in the future, not on past successes. With that in mind, Fant has seemingly found the perfect home with the Jets marrying scheme and situation.

We have seen veteran tackles have longer careers like Andrew Whitworth who played through his age 40 season. If Fant is just hitting his stride now he could still have a very long NFL career ahead of him.

It would certainly send a strong message to the locker room that players will be rewarded when they earn it. Fant has clearly outplayed his contract and is a vital piece to the Jets’ success in 2022.

Gang Green doesn’t have much leverage here with marginal options on the bench and with a questionable Mekhi Becton, it might make sense to lock in Fant as soon as they can. If they were able to get it done it would provide some stability before we get to the start of the 2022 season.

