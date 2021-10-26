Joe Flacco Is Key to Jumpstarting Anemic Jets Offense

New York Jets fans thought this year would be different. There were so many investments on the offensive side of the ball with free agency dollars, draft picks, and upgrades to the coaching staff.

Yet once again we are all Bill Murray in the movie Groundhog Day, some pieces may change, but it’s the same song and dance every single season.

Despite all the change after seven weeks of play, the Jets are still at the bottom of the barrel offensively:

They have been outscored 44-0 in the first quarter through six games.

Gang Green joined the 2008 Detroit Lions (0-16) as the only team that hasn’t scored a single point in a first-quarter through six straight games.

32nd in points per game this season (13.3).

There’s a New Sheriff in Town





A lot of that optimism stemmed from the talent level of the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Zach Wilson.

Despite some pops throughout the season, the team has been marred by inconsistency, turnovers, and some poor play designs.

Now the former BYU stud is on the shelf for a minimum of the next two weeks and it could be longer with a PCL strain.

Just when it looked like the keys of the franchise were going to be given to Mike White, the green and white made a last-second pivot to an established veteran.

On Monday evening the Jets traded for Joe Flacco from the Philadelphia Eagles and he joins a quarterback room that features Mike White and veteran Josh Johnson.

Offense Is About to Open Up





There’s no question Wilson is immensely talented, but he is super inexperienced. Then when he was injured the Jets somehow pivoted to a quarterback who was even less experienced in White.

While the coaching staff talked him up after the game, actions speak far louder than words.

Just a few hours after all that praise from head coach Robert Saleh, the team executed a trade for a proven commodity.

While Joe Flacco may not have the same sex appeal as some of the top quarterbacks in the game, he can get the job done.

This season was all about figuring things out and letting the 22-year old rookie work out the kinks. With Flacco, there’s no figuring things out, he’s 36 years old and has a resume that speaks for itself:

Former Super Bowl MVP

A 14 year NFL pro

Has played in 176 games and has started 175 of them

This trade had a lot of motivations from upstairs in the front office. With Flacco, they have a chance to compete and win games. Although more importantly than that, this move provides a proper evaluation and development plan for the youngsters on this offense.

When you insert a veteran into the huddle he doesn’t need training wheels he can operate an offense efficiently right from the get-go. That means more reps and opportunities for Denzel Mims, Elijah Moore, and even Corey Davis.

In particular, Mims and Moore haven’t gotten a chance to get going so far this season. If you insert a vet like Flacco he can get the engine revving for these youngsters so they can develop confidence.

These two second-round studs simply haven’t gotten enough targets to get in a rhythm and thus are completely phased out of the offense. It’s time for that to change.

If Flacco can do that for a few weeks, by the time Wilson is healthy and back, the veteran can hand the keys of the running car to a young rookie to take advantage and go on a run.

