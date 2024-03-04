Massive Support for Jets to Bring Back Team Captain in Free Agency

A former New York Jets defender just hit the open market.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler shared on social media that the Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing veteran defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi.

Source: #Jaguars are releasing defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi. The move saves $3.5M on the cap. pic.twitter.com/GMiEuQrUuc — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 4, 2024

Shortly after that news broke there was an overwhelming amount of support on X previously Twitter for a reunion between Fatukasi and the Jets.

Jets Social Media Rallies Around Fatukasi

Rich Cimini of ESPN said Fatukasi is “looking for a new home. The Jets need a run-stuffing tackle. Interesting.”

The former Jets DT, who turns 29 today, will be looking for a new home. The Jets need a run-stuffing tackle. Interesting. #Jets https://t.co/AoSHVq62AJ — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 4, 2024

Another social media user stated that, “Foley is exactly what the Jets need. Massive run stuffer to replace Al Woods.”

Foley is exactly what the Jets need. Massive run stuffer to replace Al Woods https://t.co/AaIyGk7EwW — NYJ MIKE (@NyjMike) March 4, 2024

ESPN radio host Jake Asman said the “Jets should bring back Foley. He is exactly what they need.”

Jets should bring back Foley. He is exactly what they need. https://t.co/roQEIru0ZL — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) March 4, 2024

Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor said Fatukasi’s release “immediately becomes the best aviable fit for the Jets needs in their DT [defensive tackle] rotation.”

Foley Fatukasi immediately becomes the best available fit for the #Jets' needs in their DT rotation. Why the Jets should seek a reunion with the Queens native 📲 https://t.co/fNyyJKbRmf pic.twitter.com/7qL3U7BFHP — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) March 4, 2024

Jets film analyst Joe Blewett was asked on social media if he would want to see the Jets bring back Fatukasi? He replied, “Does a bear s*** in the woods?”

Does a bear shit in the woods? https://t.co/wGMM9zDkQw — Joe Blewett (@Joerb31) March 4, 2024

Fatukasi Is a Beloved Jets Player in the Locker Room and Among Coaches

Fatukasi, 29, started his NFL career with the green and white.

The former UConn product was the No. 180 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. Fatukasi slowly worked his way up from role player to eventually becoming a team captain.

During his four years with the Jets, Fatukasi appeared in 45 games and made 23 starts. He registered three sacks, 14 quarterback hits, and 18 tackles for loss.

He was never a dynamic pass rusher, but he more than made up for it with his elite run defense. After his rookie contract expired, Fatukasi got the bag from the Jaguars to the tune of $30 million.

He was released before he saw the end of that deal. Now he has an opportunity to come back home.

99% of the Jets defense is running it back in 2024 but there are two trouble areas the team will have to address.

Three safeties and three interior defensive linemen are set to hit the open market from the Jets’ roster. That leaves two massive voids at two critical areas on the Jets’ defense.

The green and white have pass rushers but they lack a dominant inside presence under contract. Al Woods provided that for a large chunk of 2023 before he went down with a torn Achilles.

Woods, 36, is an unrestricted free agent and there have been whispers that he could decide to retire.

.@ConnorJRogers told @EGreenbergJets that defensive tackle is a ‘sneaky big need’ for the #Jets this offseason: He gave NYJ credit for hitting on this need in the veteran ‘tier-3ish’ market in 2023 + said this year you could do that again & get somebody in the #NFLDraft. CR… pic.twitter.com/cS9eoti4Z2 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 3, 2024

Connor Rogers of NBC Sports credited the Jets with having success on the “third tier-ish” veteran market at IDL. He believes they could hit that again to fill the void on defense.

Quinnen Williams is a dominant force inside, but the Jets play a 4-3 defense with four down linemen. New York needs to find a yin to his yang to complement him.

With how often this group rotates they will probably have to add two or three bodies to the mix. Rogers explained that could come with a veteran addition and a younger option in the 2024 NFL draft.