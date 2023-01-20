Insider Connects Ex-Jets Starting QB to Vacant OC Role

A former New York Jets quarterback could be coming home in 2023.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler “was told” that Gang Green “could talk” with Frank Reich “depending on what shakes out with his” head coaching opportunities.

Frank Reich Could Enjoy a Jets Homecoming Party

Reich was a college quarterback for Maryland and performed well enough to be selected in the third round of the 1985 NFL draft.

He would go on to have an illustrious 14-year NFL career mostly serving as a backup. Reich played for four different NFL organizations including a one-year stint with the Jets.

During the 1996 season, Reich was forced into action appearing in 10 games and starting in seven of those contests.

After his playing career Reich transitioned into coaching in 2006 as an intern for the Indianapolis Colts. He would end up spending the first six years of his new career there before exploring other opportunities.

Seven years later he got an opportunity to return to Indy, but this time as the head coach of the team.

Reich was fired on November 7 midseason after five years with the squad.

During this current coaching cycle, Reich has already interviewed for two head coaching gigs (Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers).

However, there is no guarantee that he lands one of those jobs. If he comes up short, Fowler believes the Jets will seek an opportunity to speak with him for their vacant offensive coordinator role.

Frank Reich Would Be a Good Fit for the Jets

On the Badlands Podcast, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report said if he was picking the staff for a potential Derek Carr Jets team he’d go for Reich.

“If they could swing Frank Reich I mean to me that would be a home run offensive coordinator hire.”

Some have argued it’ll prove difficult to lure Reich to the Jets for a variety of reasons.

How attractive is the job?

There are loud whispers that if Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas don’t make the playoffs in 2023 they both will be fired. That means there is a potential this could be a one-and-done job for whoever steps up to be the new OC.

Reich is a man who clearly will have options. He is a former player, a longtime coach, and is well-regarded around league circles.

However, one possible pitch to Reich could be an “assistant head coach label” and a backdoor path to replacing Saleh if he fails to deliver as the top man in New York.

Also, it’s worth noting that there is a stronger than zero chance that Reich doesn’t land a head coaching gig this offseason.

There are only a handful of those jobs available each offseason and if he doesn’t, what will Reich do then? If he were to pick the Jets OC job over somewhere else there is a low of power with that decision.

If you can fix the Jets’ offense, you will instantly become one of the hottest candidates on the market in 2024. Plus Reich will keep his foot in the current NFL circles without having to sit out a year.