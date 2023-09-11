Boy Green Daily: Jets, Bills Gameday Preview; Game of Over/Under

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we provide a final preview of the Week 1 matchup between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Matt O’Leary. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

The Jets almost lined up with a different quarterback in Week 1.

Jets-Bills preview via Jets dot com.

5 keys to watch in the season opener.

Social Post of the Day

After months of anticipation we have finally reached gameday for Gang Green and Bills Mafia.

IT IS FREAKING GAMEDAY BABY! We have been waiting for this moment for freaking MONTHS & we're finally here baby!#Jets, #Bills, MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL! It doesn't get any better than this!#BUFvsNYJ #TakeFlight #BillsMafia @HeavyOnSports pic.twitter.com/Awl04smTP3 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 11, 2023

Social Media Poll of the Day

Who will cover the spread in the Jets-Bills game?

Okay, y'all the #Bills are a 2-point favorite over the #Jets in Week 1 on Monday Night Football. Who covers the spread? BOY GREEN DAILY poll of the day! #TakeFlight #BillsMafia #BUFvsNYJ @MattOLearyNY — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 11, 2023

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!