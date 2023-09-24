Boy Green Daily: Gameday Jets, Patriots Preview; Final Predictions

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we reveal our final notes for the New York Jets versus New England Patriots matchup and some crystal ball predictions on what will transpire.

Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Pat Lane of Pats Pulpit. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Gang Green makes several roster moves ahead of Patriots game.

The Jets get a gut punch on Duane Brown news.

Cursed Jets franchise wins NFL survey.

Social Post of the Day

The Jets placed Duane Brown on injured reserve which will force him to miss at minimum the next four games of the 2023 season if not more.

Duane Brown will miss at least 4 games since he was placed on IR. It’ll be interesting to see what the Jets do up front on the offensive line. https://t.co/51rPjLqNrq — Ethan Greenberg (@EGreenbergJets) September 23, 2023

Social Media Poll of the Day

Can the Jets survive without Duane Brown for at least the next month on the offensive line?

Can the #Jets OL survive w/o Duane Brown for AT LEAST the next 4 games? BOY GREEN DAILY poll of the day #TakeFlight #ForeverNE #NEvsNYJ #Patriots @plane_pats — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 23, 2023

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!