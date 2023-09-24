Boy Green Daily: Gameday Jets, Patriots Preview; Final Predictions

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we reveal our final notes for the New York Jets versus New England Patriots matchup and some crystal ball predictions on what will transpire.
Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Pat Lane of Pats Pulpit. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.
Jets’ Flight Itinerary
- Gang Green makes several roster moves ahead of Patriots game.
- The Jets get a gut punch on Duane Brown news.
- Cursed Jets franchise wins NFL survey.
Social Post of the Day
The Jets placed Duane Brown on injured reserve which will force him to miss at minimum the next four games of the 2023 season if not more.
Social Media Poll of the Day
Can the Jets survive without Duane Brown for at least the next month on the offensive line?
Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!