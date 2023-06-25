Ex-Cowboys All-Pro Singles out Jets WR Garrett Wilson

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has already commanded a massive level of respect after just one season in the NFL.

Longtime former member of the Dallas Cowboys Dez Bryant called G-Dub, “Fantasy WR 1” on Twitter.

Fantasy Wr 1 https://t.co/JJlGh4qCuQ — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 23, 2023

Bryant was then asked on Twitter who is his top-5 fantasy wideouts for the upcoming 2023 season.

He provided his list in “no particular order” but said these top guys “will lead the pack”:

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Garrett Wilson Ceedee Lamb Stefon diggs justin Jefferson Ja’Marr chase No particular order lol those top guys will lead the pack https://t.co/mVd42UI7UG — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 23, 2023

High Praise From a Former Top Wideout

Bryant was in the NFL from 2010 through 2020.

He was voted a first-team All-Pro in 2014 and earned three Pro Bowl nominations during his illustrious career.

If anyone would know a thing or two about playing the wide receiver position it would be Bryant.

In 119 career games, Bryant caught 537 receptions for 7,506 receiving yards and secured 75 touchdowns.

Bryant was routinely thought of as a top-flight fantasy wideout throughout his career. The same can’t be said about any member of the Jets over the last 12 years.

OH MY LANTA: the move that #Jets WR Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) put on LB Hamsah Nasirildeen in practice 😳 OH MY! 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/1ITCBzx19u — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 24, 2023

Mike Clay of ESPN ranked Wilson the No. 11 PPR preseason fantasy football wideout in 2023.

This is new territory for fans in the fantasy football community and members of the Jets alike.

According to Draft Shark’s projections, Wilson is expected to catch 91.1 receptions for 1,248 receiving yards and finish with 7.5 touchdowns in 2023.

Those figures would place third, sixth, and No. 15 all-time in a Jets single season if they came to fruition.

Wilson Gave Back to the Jets Community This Offseason

Wilson hosted a youth football camp on Sunday, June 25 in Highstown, New Jersey.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said there were about “300 campers on hand” and he noticed plenty of “No. 17” jerseys in the crowd.

Garrett Wilson, hosting a youth football camp today at the Peddie School in Hightstown, NJ, tells me he’s looking forward to hooking up with Aaron Rodgers and other teammates at an informal passing camp some time in July. About 300 campers on hand. Lots of No. 17s #Jets pic.twitter.com/c1z8eiLIdL — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 25, 2023

Wilson’s camp offered three different price tiers for the youngsters in attendance ranging from $149.99 (champion’s package) to $399.99 (MVP package).

Those packages included photo ops, autographs, personal meet-and-greets, and the biggest offering included a camper going one-on-one against Wilson in a football drill in front of everyone in attendance.

100 percent of the proceeds from this event benefitted the “FlexWork Scholarship Fund.”

According to Wilson’s event details on his website, these funds will allow “disabled and disadvantaged youth the opportunity to attend our camps.”

The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year plays QB for the campers. Lots of “Garrett! Garrett!” screams from the campers. Wilson checks down to a kid in Giants cap. #Jets @FlexWorkSports pic.twitter.com/bwrJykgLvM — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 25, 2023

During the camp, Wilson got to try out a new position as a quarterback throwing the ball around to campers.

Cimini took a nine-second video and you can hear the campers calling out to Garrett asking for the football during a passing drill.

After the camp came to a close, Wilson took to social media to send out a message to his 107,200 followers.

“It was my pleasure to be able to give back to the community who supports the JETS, and I. Thank you to everyone who contributed, and to all the kids for coming out today! We’ll do it again soon.”

it was my pleasure to be able to give back to the community who supports the JETS, and I. Thank you to everyone who contributed, and to all the kids for coming out today! We’ll do it again soon. — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) June 25, 2023

Wilson will now enter his second professional season looking to improve upon his impressive rookie campaign.

Jets team reporter Caroline Hendershot said in an article posted on June 23 that Wilson has a chance to be one of if not the best receivers in the NFL next season.

With Aaron Rodgers at the helm, Wilson is going to have a legitimate shot to live up to that billing in 2023.