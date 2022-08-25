Jets Rookie ‘Made It Look Easy’ vs. Giants With Spectacular Showing

The New York Jets for the first time in a long time have a lot of talented wide receivers.

With this level of star power and depth, the fans are giddy at the potential.

Some of that ended up coming to fruition during a joint practice against the New York Giants on Thursday, August 25.

Put on an Absolute Show

Garrett Wilson was the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft and he looked every part of it during training camp on Thursday.

The official Jets Twitter account tweeted out a series of highlight reel catches that showed off his yards after the catch ability and his sticky hands:

Although one of his big problems throughout camp has been after every special catch Wilson has followed it up with a confusing easy drop.

Zack Rosenblatt mentioned it in his recap for The Athletic and how he made that a thing of the past versus the Giants:

“The rookie had made a bad habit of following up highlight-reel catches with bad drops throughout camp, but he continues to make an impression with his elite-level athleticism. He had three catches and made it look easy against Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson.”

The youngster has also caught the eye of his head coach Robert Saleh:

“He is going to be a really good football player. Obviously, we are going to get into games and there are going to be some situations where coverages are going to be more exotic and he will be seeing the best of the best in terms of competition. So he is going to have his [rookie] moments, but at the same time he is consistently getting better and that is all you can ask for.”

#Jets WR Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) flashed during joint practice vs #Giants & HC Robert Saleh said, ‘he’s going to be a really good football player’ + ‘he’s going to have [rookie] moments, but at the same time he’s consistently getting better’: 🎥 @nyjets @Connor_J_Hughes pic.twitter.com/Il8eAH5tYn — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 25, 2022

Looking Ahead to What Is Possible

Earlier this week Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network projected the best case and worst case scenarios for all of the top rookies in the NFL this season.

When discussing Wilson’s situation with the Jets in 2022 he predicted a really solid season is on its way:

55 receptions

725 receiving yards

Four touchdowns

That would be the third best-receiving yardage season by a 22-year-old or younger player in Jets franchise history only behind the likes of Wesley Walker and Wayne Chrebet.

Considering all of the other talents they have at the position that is a very realistic outcome for the upcoming 2022 season.

Unlike most receivers that are drafted that highly, Wilson won’t be required to be a key straw that stirs the drink early on. Instead, he can be a complimentary piece and work his way throughout the season into a larger role.

Make no mistake about it, Wilson is the first receiver in 21 years to be drafted by the Jets in the first round. He is the highest drafted wideout by this organization since Keyshawn Johnson was the No. 1 overall pick in 1996.

You don’t make that kind of history lightly, the Jets have massive expectations for what he can ultimately be but they’re willing to be patient with his development.

