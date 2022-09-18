Jets WR Garrett Wilson Sets Social Media Ablaze After ‘Insane’ Comeback

Last week the New York Jets coaching staff caught a ton of heat for not giving enough run to their star wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
The message apparently was heard loud and clear as they not only gave Wilson some more reps, but they absolutely fed him the rock.
According to Dalton Kates of Mojo, no 21-year-old wide receiver had ever seen a game with over 15 plus targets (prior to Week 15) in NFL history. Then Wilson decided to accomplish that feat in what was described as an “insane comeback.”
The former Ohio State product finished with eight receptions for over 102 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns including the game-winner.
Garrett Wilson Has Been Crowned a Superstar
Wilson only saw six targets in the first half of the season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens. Fans, coaches, and even the youngster himself deemed that unacceptable and worked quickly to change that this time around.
The Jets needed every one of those statistical achievements as they achieved the impossible.
Field Yates of ESPN provided the backdrop for this improbable comeback win for the Jets against the Cleveland Browns.
When Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb walked in a touchdown with just 1:55 remaining in the game, Cleveland was up 13 points: 30-17.
At that moment, the Jets had zero timeouts left, and if Chubb simply had fallen to the canvas, the Browns could have run out the clock. Instead, the Jets pulled off a “miracle” 31-30 win featuring a lot of Wilson magic.
ESPN analyst and longtime former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark said Wilson “was born to play wide receiver” and complimented the Jets on getting it right with that selection. Clark also issued a warning to the rest of the NFL saying Wilson is “gonna dance on folks for the next decade-plus” in New York.
Clark wasn’t the only one to shower the youngster with praise on social media after his performance.
Wilson is “legit” says bet365 US on Twitter:
Wilson was having a very solid day throughout the game, but the most incredible part of this comeback wasn’t just about the team. Wilson himself dropped a key third down potential conversion late in the fourth quarter that almost cost his team the win.
Instead, the former Ohio State stud is the one who got to re-write the final chapter of his second career game with a last-second touchdown.
Connor Rogers covers the NFL draft every year for Bleacher Report and was a big fan of Wilson coming out of the draft. After a slow start to his NFL career, Rogers emphatically stated that the young wideout has officially arrived.
This is a developing story and we’ll provide details as they become available.