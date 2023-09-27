Garrett Wilson Responds to Angry Jets Fans’ Play Call Demands

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson partnered up with Courtyard by Marriott to spotlight the “Ultimate New York Jets Fan Room” available to book now at the Courtyard by Marriott Secaucus Meadowlands.

To help promote this new partnership, the former Ohio State product agreed to an exclusive interview with me on “The Boy Green Show” on Tuesday September 26.

One of the highlights from that conversation was Wilson answering some pressing questions from the fans about a lack of aggression in the deep passing game so far this season.

“I mean if I was a fan, I would know what I wanted to see when I was a fan, when I was watching ball and stuff like that,” Wilson explained. “I wanted to see touchdowns. Coming soon. That’s what I’m going to say on that, gonna make some plays, get out there and go make some plays and let it fly man. We’ve got a lot to prove on the offensive side of the ball and we look forward to the opportunity of going out there next week and turning some heads. Giving some fans something to root for.”

I told #Jets WR Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) that the fans are clamoring for more deep shots on offense, 'I know what I wanted to see when I was a fan' + he told the fans that 'it's coming soon' 👀 'we're gonna make some plays, let it fly man, we've got a lot to prove on the…

Analytics Back up Fans Claims and More From Wilson

Through three games, Wilson has 12 receptions for 165 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. He is currently averaging 13.8 yards per reception which is a slight uptick from his numbers last season (13.5).

However, some of that is skewed by his 68-yard touchdown catch versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. If you wipe that off the board, Wilson’s yards per reception shrinks to 8.8.

This isn’t a slight on Wilson, but rather a slight on the coaching staff.

Last season the former Ohio State product had over 13 catches that went for 20 yards or more. He had three receptions that went for 40 yards or more. However so far this season he only has two such receptions of 20+ yards and one of 40+ yards.

The Jets need to start incorporating deep concepts into the passing game for a multitude of reasons.

You could draw a defensive passing interference penalty or the mere attempt to take a shot deep would force the defense to lighten the box and step back a little bit deeper.

Or of course there is always the chance that Wilson could make an outstanding play that creates a ton of yardage and gets an explosive for the offensive side of the ball.

Wilson is one of the Jets best players and regardless of the defense he is facing, he should command a bevy of targets on a game-to-game basis.

It was so freaking cool to hear/watch #Jets WR Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) walk us through his highlight reel catch vs #Bills & what was going through his head when the ball was coming his way + how he prepares himself for those moments ahead of time. SUPERSTAR! #TakeFlight…

Wilson in the very first game of the season may have delivered not only the best catch of the 2023 campaign, but perhaps one of the best catches of all time.

With only 4:55 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Jets scored a game-tying touchdown on a three-yard pass from Zach Wilson to Garrett Wilson.

At the beginning of our interview, I showed Wilson the video footage of his amazing catch and asked him to walk us through it and what was going through his mind during the play.

Ultimate New York Jets Fan Room, a Chance at a Trip to the Super Bowl

This week Wilson partnered up with Courtyard to unveil the “Ultimate New York Jets Fan Room.”

This unique experience allows Jets fans to live out their dreams of being fully immersed into a gameday atmosphere in the lovely confines of a hotel room.

Another one of the beautiful elements is some exclusive in-room memorabilia plus a locker-themed closet that makes it seem like you’re at MetLife Stadium.

If all of that wasn’t cool enough, Courtyard by Marriott and Marriott Bonvoy are providing NFL fans with the opportunity of a lifetime to receive “The Ultimate Upgrade.”

If you stay just a single night at Courtyard by Marriott this NFL season you can enter for a chance to win “a night in the Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Suite in Las Vegas.”

One lucky fan will receive the ultimate “VIP sleepover experience.”

That’ll include a private party and overnight stay in the Courtyard Suite. You’ll be ready to wake up and watch Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas!

On top of that, your night will also include “delicious food, gift bags and surprises throughout the evening.”

Don’t fret if you don’t win the ultimate prize pack because five finalists will “also receive Courtyard and NFL Shop gift cards.”

What are you waiting for? You can sign up right now by going through this link.