Jets’ Garrett Wilson Sends Clear Message to Patriots Ahead of Matchup

The New York Jets have lost 14 in a row and 22 of the last 24 against the New England Patriots.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson is very familiar with that embarrassing statistic and was asked about it during an appearance on ESPN 98.7 in New York on Tuesday, September 19.

“Yeah, I did know that because last year it was 12 and we didn’t beat them,” Wilson explained on “Bart and Hahn.”

“It’s time that things change around here. I don’t like talking about it too much, but that’s one of the first steps. 14 straight is unacceptable. That’s unacceptable. I’m 0-2 against them. That’s unacceptable I inherited, I walked into a team that, we haven’t beaten the Patriots. I feel like that’s why they brought me here, brought me and Sauce here, and the guys here to make things like that change. It’s time we do what we get paid for.”

Robert Saleh Asked About Jets-Pats Drought

It is up for debate whether or not this Patriots’ recent run of dominance matters at all in 2023 for the Jets, but what isn’t up for debate is it being a talking point on social media.

Head coach Robert Saleh was asked about it during his weekly appearance on “The Michael Kay Show” on Monday, September 18.

“You know what? For Jets fans, absolutely, we just want to get a win for everybody [against the Patriots]. New England is a hell of a football team and Bill [Belichick] has done so much to change the game and all that stuff. They’re a good team, they’re going to play sound, they’re going to play disciplined, and yeah I close my eyes and say God it’d be wonderful but that’s not going to help us win. I have to stay focused on the tape, stay focused on the moment, and find ways to help our team achieve what we are all hoping we can.”

It’ll be a little more difficult for the Jets than originally planned without the services of Aaron Rodgers.

Jets fans for months walked with a little lean and chests puffed out. This drought seemed destined to be addressed, but with the swapping at the quarterback position, things seem less clear.

Jets’ Zach Wilson Has a Chance to Exorcise Patriots Demons

To be blunt, the Patriots have been Zach Wilson’s kryptonite in the NFL. He hasn’t been particularly good against other teams not named New England, but against them in particular he has been awful.

The former BYU product has thrown five more interceptions (22) than touchdown passes (17) in his career. To be specific, 7 of his 22 picks, or 31 percent, have been stolen by the Patriots.

In four career games against the Pats, he has completed 54 of 106 passes which is a completion percentage of 51 percent. Wilson has thrown two touchdown passes to seven picks. The New England defense has sacked him 11 times during those contests.

Wilson has a chance to quell those demons and simultaneously hit two birds with one stone.

The Jets have a chance to improve to 2-1 on the season and 2-0 inside the AFC East. For context, Gang Green only had two wins in the division during the Robert Saleh era heading into this season.

They have a chance to match last season’s yearly total within the first three weeks of the 2023 campaign.

If Gang Green was able to check that off the proverbial bucket list they would also send the Patriots down to 0-3 to start the season.

New England is 0-2 for the first time since 2001, but they haven’t experienced an 0-3 start since the 2000 season. That was Bill Belichick’s first campaign as the head man of the Patriots, per News Center Maine.

It’s hard to call games must win in Week 3, but this is as close as you can get to it NFL analyst Will Parkinson told me on “Boy Green Daily” on Wednesday, September 19.

The Jets need to get back on the right track and get over the psychological stranglehold that the Patriots have over them. The streak/drought depending on your perspective will continue to be a thing until it isn’t.

As soon as Gang Green finishes this thing off, the monkey is off the back, and the Jets can move on to bigger and better things. This feels like an important moment in the season that could set the tone for the rest of the season.