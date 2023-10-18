Jets’ Garrett Wilson Offers up Concerning Update on Ankle Injury

The New York Jets will have to monitor a key injury during the bye week.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson joined “Bart and Hahn” on ESPN Radio on Tuesday October 17 and revealed he’s dealing with an ankle injury.

The former Ohio State product said the ankle injury he suffered back during training camp, “I still feel now” and he confirmed that he reaggravated the injury during the Philadelphia Eagles game, “It’s sparking back up on me.”

Throughout the 27 plus minute conversation on the radio, Wilson kept bringing up the ankle injury of his own accord which led to Alan Hahn asking him about it in more detail.

Wilson said he banged up his knee during the game as well and categorized all of it as “normal football stuff.”

However, when Hahn asked him if it would’ve affected him this week if he had to play Wilson responded, “Yeah it’s definitely something that would have affected me if I had to play this Sunday, but with that being said I don’t know I’d have a whole different mindset if that was the case. Just knowing we have this bye week; I’m approaching it the right way. [I] definitely took one later in the game that got me a little bit. I’ve been dealing with the ankle all season and that’s not going to change, but it’s football and that comes with the job. I’m aight.”

Wilson Injury Update Raises Plenty of Eyebrows for the Jets

Wilson missed a few weeks with an ankle sprain back during training camp. Throughout the first six weeks of the season, the former Ohio State product has not appeared on the injury report with this ailing ankle he has been dealing with.

So, hearing Wilson say it has been nagging him all season and he feels like it was reaggravated is concerning. Even more concerning is the level of transparency and honesty he displayed during the interview admitting that it would have “definitely” affected him if he were playing in Week 7.

#Jets WR Garrett Wilson injures his ankle on the MetLife turf ⏩https://t.co/8p0PfMu2W2 pic.twitter.com/us4OkqlfwP — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) October 15, 2023

Thanks to the bye week he won’t have to worry about that situation.

The Jets will enjoy a 14-day break between the Eagles game on October 15 and their next contest versus the New York Giants on October 29.

Bye Week Comes at a Good Time for Jets, WR Depth Could Be an Issue

The bye week in the middle of October is early by NFL standards but Wilson called it the “perfect time” considering his ankle issue.

That should also help the Jets get some key guys back on the defensive side of the ball with three of their top four corners missing time with a mix of concussion and hamstring injuries respectively.

Although Wilson getting hurt shines a harsh spotlight on the Jets wide receiver room.

Here are the Jets leading receiver numbers through the first six games of the 2023 season:

Garrett Wilson: 32 receptions for 369 receiving yards and two touchdowns Allen Lazard: 14 catches for 210 receiving yards and a touchdown Randall Cobb: three receptions for 20 receiving yards and no touchdowns

There is a massive drop off between Wilson and Lazard. There is an even larger divide between WR2 and WR3 on the Jets.

The other concerning trend is Lazard’s affinity for dropping the ball. He already has two drops through the first six games which is tied for the fourth highest number of any receiver in football.

If Wilson misses any portion of time this Jets offense will be in some trouble. If general manager Joe Douglas is considering making a move at the NFL trade deadline, the wide receiver position wouldn’t be a bad place to do some homework.