Seahawks Coach Makes Public Blunder Involving Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Some clear bulletin board material ahead of a scheduled matchup.

Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt was speaking at his media availability this week when he was asked if there was any extra juice this week for Tariq Woolen playing against New York Jets cornerback Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner.

“No, I would hope that in a natural sense that it doesn’t. You know let it just worry about being the best version of yourself [and] the opponent you have to play. He’s not going to line up across from Sauce Gardner not one single time. He has to cover Chris Garrett, Corey Davis, and the rest of these guys in the wide receiver group.”

Wait, Chris Garrett? The Jets only have two players on their roster that are named Chris and neither of them plays wide receiver.

Garrett Wilson Will Make Sure the Seahawks Know His Name

Seahawks Insider: Geno Smith revenge, DJ Reed beef, Jets preview

You’d think everyone in the NFL would know Garrett Wilson’s name.

He was the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Wilson was the second receiver taken off the board in April.

If his draft status wasn’t enough of a reason, perhaps his play on the field would justify some space in the memory bank.

In 15 games this season the former Ohio State product has racked up 71 receptions for 996 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Among rookies, he is first in catches and yards and is tied for third in touchdowns among first-year players.

However, if that isn’t enough perhaps a big day at the office on Sunday versus the Seahawks can make a lasting impression.

