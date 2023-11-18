Jets’ Garrett Wilson Sends Message to Bills Ahead of Matchup

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson hurt his elbow against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 12.

Despite that, Wilson let the Buffalo Bills know that he will be suiting up for the rematch in Week 11.

“It’s doing better,” Wilson explained to the media on Friday, November 17. “I’m feeling good, so we’re going to rock this weekend.”

Although he admitted that he won’t be playing at 100 percent.

“Yeah [it’ll affect me during the game] but we’ll get it done,” Wilson said.

Robert Saleh Provided a Concerning Update for Wilson Ahead of Bills Clash

Head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media before Wilson did on Friday, November 17.

When asked about the Wilson injury Saleh responded, “he will show up on the injury report. We’ll see I’m not going to speak for him or the docs [doctors] but there is a couple of hurdles that he has to clear [before he can play].”

Wilson hurt the elbow during the Raiders game on Sunday Night Football and required medical attention on the sideline. However, after a brief exit he ended up returning to the game.

During the first matchup with the Bills back in Week 1, Wilson was underwhelming on the stat sheet. He had just five receptions for 34 yards, but he dazzled a national audience with the touchdown catch of the season.

It was so freaking cool to hear/watch #Jets WR Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) walk us through his highlight reel catch vs #Bills & what was going through his head when the ball was coming his way + how he prepares himself for those moments ahead of time. SUPERSTAR! #TakeFlight… pic.twitter.com/cQhQwFV0YF — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 27, 2023

ESPN staff writer Matt Bowen has a column that is updated weekly ranking the best catches of the 2023 season. Wilson’s play happened back on Monday, September 11 in Week 1 and it has remained No. 1 in the rankings throughout the entire season.

On the year, Wilson has 55 receptions for 642 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He leads the Jets in targets (95), catches, yards, touchdowns, and receiving first downs.

The former Ohio State product is on pace for 104 receptions for 1,213 yards and four touchdowns. That would establish new career highs in both catches and yards coming off of his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2022.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.