Jets Playmaker Was ‘Star’ at Camp Over Weekend: Insider

A highly touted New York Jets rookie is living up to the hype early in training camp.

Back in April the green and white took a receiver in the first round for the first time in over 21 years. Now Garrett Wilson is expected to be a straw that stirs the drink for this offense.

At least early on he has been finding ways to make plays, despite being in a crowded receiver room.

Living up to the Hype

On Sunday the Jets enjoy are enjoying an off day before things get real on Monday, August 1 when the pads come on.

Saturday, July 31 was the first time fans were present at camp and the energy was palpable. Even with the spotlight brighter than any other practice, the Jets’ talented receiver rose to the moment.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic called him the “star” on Saturday.

“He reeled in the catch of camp when he dove to catch an off-target pass from Zach Wilson. He also had an impressive catch and run on a pass from Joe Flacco and nearly had two other impressive catches, including trying to jump and reach over cornerback Brandin Echols to grab a too-short pass from Zach Wilson. It was unsuccessful, though close.”

The talent level is obvious that is why he was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft and was widely considered the consensus top wideout in the class.

However, the most impressive part of his game is Wilson’s desire for perfection. He could have easily rested on his laurels of making several spectacular grabs, but he was beating himself up over the ones he could have had instead.

A Good Problem to Have

It ain’t easy being a young receiver in a Mike LaFleur offense. Every receiver is expected to learn all three different positions.

That can often overwhelm a young player as he is trying to find his way in the league. For Wilson, he was “swimming” during the voluntary portion of the offseason, but he did a ton of studying during that six-week period away and the results are showing.

Fortunately or unfortunately, depending on your perspective, the receiver room is stacked. So as weird as it is to say out loud, Wilson doesn’t have to be the guy in this offense with so many other toys to work with.

However, there is an old saying that iron sharpens iron. This group is highly competitive and thus they’re all pushing each other to be great.

Wilson already is a self-driven individual but all of these guys are keeping each other on their toes which is great for everyone.

Wilson has been building a great rapport with Zach and the results are becoming more consistent. The true test will be when the pads come on and when they start to get in some preseason reps with one another.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh complimented WR Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) on being ‘very wiggly’ in-and-out of his breaks + they’re really excited about him & the direction he’s going: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/up2Tp8GaUC — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 30, 2022

Head coach Robert Saleh described him as “wiggly” as a route runner and he is only going to get better from here.

