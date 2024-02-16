4-Year Jets QB Could Be Surprisingly Traded This Offseason: Insider

A former New York Jets quarterback could be on the move.

$12.7 million of Geno Smith’s contract “is set to become fully guaranteed” on Friday, February 16, per ESPN. That guarantees that the Seattle Seahawks passer will be on the roster for the rest of the week, but beyond that is still up in the air.

“Smith is now assured of collecting that $12.7 million, though he isn’t necessarily assured of remaining with Seattle next season as the Seahawks could trade him before March 18,” Brady Henderson of ESPN explained.

Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap said Seattle “would have a trade window” from now through March 17 to potentially make a deal.

Regarding Geno Smith, the #Seahawks would have a trade window through the 17th which I believe is when his roster bonus of $9.6M is due. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 15, 2024

After that date, Smith is set to receive a bevy of bonuses that would lock him down in a Seahawks uniform for the 2024 season.

The Jets Would Love to Find Their Own Geno This Offseason

Smith, 33, originally entered the NFL as the No. 39 overall pick in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft.

The former West Virginia product had an up-and-down career with the Jets, but after his rookie deal expired he moved on to greener pastures.

Over the next five seasons, Smith served as a backup quarterback and prominent clipboard holder. In 2022 he got his opportunity to jump back into the spotlight winning the Seahawks starting QB gig and he has never looked back.

The Jets don’t need a starting quarterback in 2024. Aaron Rodgers has checked off that item off the wish list for Joe Douglas. However, the team is seeking a quality backup behind their Hall of Fame QB.

Smith served in that role for five seasons and in the sparse opportunities he had, Smith excelled.

New York in a weird way has to find their own version of Smith. The Jets desperately need insurance at the game’s most important position.

That endeavor could prove costly. Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said a backup quarterback could cost between $8 and $12 million per year on a deal this offseason.

Despite the exorbitant price tag, the Jets internally have categorized the backup QB position as a top need to address this offseason.

Some Former Jets Coaches Are on the Move

Rick Dennison spent a single season with the Jets back in 2018. He served as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, the New Orleans Saints are hiring Dennison as the team’s new run game coordinator.

“He’s highly respected for his ability to develop offensive linemen,” Schultz explained. Boy could the Jets use that in 2024.

The #Saints are hiring Rick Dennison as their run game coordinator, source tells @BleacherReport. Dennison is a 3x Super Bowl winning coach with the #Broncos, who was last with Minnesota from 2019-2021. He’s highly respected for his ability to develop offensive linemen as well. pic.twitter.com/8KBzTwkDpd — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 15, 2024

The Washington Commanders are hiring Anthony Lynn to their offensive staff, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Lynn has served in nearly every role you can as a coach since joining the ranks back in 2000.

Most recently he was serving on the San Francisco 49ers roster but he was lured to the East Coast by an old connection.

Peter Schrager of “Good Morning Football” revealed that “Lynn and Kliff Kingsbury are both former NFL players and head coaches, yes. But they’re also Texas Tech Red Raiders. Decades of knowing each other and a bond going into this partnership in Washington.”

Anthony Lynn and Kliff Kingsbury are both former NFL players and head coaches, yes. But they’re also Texas Tech Red Raiders. Decades of knowing each other and a bond going into this partnership in Washington. https://t.co/n6LeRuubg1 — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 15, 2024

Lynn previously was with the Jets from 2009 through 2014 serving as an assistant head coach and running backs coach.