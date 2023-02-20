Analyst Predicts Massive Jets Ritual Bloodletting: ‘Good as Gone’

We are currently in the thick of the New York Jets’ pursuit of its next QB1.

Rumors are flying all over the place and it is hard to filter what is real and what is fake. Our two experts Paul ‘Boy Green’ Esden and Michael Obermuller are here to give you the latest insight.

A Lot of Jets Players Are Expected to Leave in 2023

1. Name a New York Jets impending free agent that is good as gone this offseason?

MO:

Hot take, but out of the 18 Jets unrestricted free agents, I think more than half will not return in 2023. Based on that assertion, several impending FAs could be as good as gone.

Having said that, I’ll say Lamarcus Joyner played his last game as a Jet and possibly, his last game in the NFL. The veteran safety revealed that he contemplated retirement in 2022 before the Jets decided to give him another shot.

In 2023, I think they decide to get younger at the position either in free agency or the draft. That means Joyner will be gone and if he is, the long-time DB might decide to call it a career.

Boy Green:

I’ll go with a somewhat obvious one, offensive tackle George Fant.

He was a better signing than fans give him credit for but I think this is best for all parties. Clearly, Fant wants to be a guaranteed left tackle and so far in his tenure, the team has refused to let him play there consistently.

There will be another team in free agency that views him exclusively as a blindside protector. He is a really nice guy and enjoyed chatting with him on my podcast this year, but he is destined for a new NFL home in 2023.

2. If the Jets made a trade this offseason for something outside of the quarterback position, what would be your prediction on the position and player?

MO:

That is an interesting question, and I suppose the answer really depends on who’s available and what the Jets decide to do elsewhere. I’ll say this, certain positions feel like they can be solved in free agency or the draft, like the aforementioned free safety role. Center is another position that you’re not trading for, and I can’t really see a linebacker or defensive tackle coming in via a swap either.

The two positions that jump out at me as potential trade options are wide receiver and offensive tackle. Receiver, because the FA class is somewhat weak and the Jets could look to upgrade on Corey Davis or Elijah Moore. And tackle, because they need one and good OTs are rarely available on the open market.

If I had to predict a player at one of those positions, I’d say franchise tag candidate Orlando Brown Jr. of the Kansas City Chiefs. He’ll likely be tagged for the second straight season and could profile as a tag-and-trade candidate if he grows frustrated with his long-term contract status.

Boy Green:

I’ll go on the other side of the coin, I believe it’ll be at the wide receiver position. I think there’s a strong case to be made that the team should flip Corey Davis to another team for a mid-rounder.

After they acquire that asset, general manager Joe Douglas should immediately scour the league looking for a third wide receiver to pair with Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore.

I’m not sure who that player should be or is yet, but don’t be surprised if the team acquires a big named wideout this offseason.

Bold Jets Predictions

3. Do you have a bold Jets prediction that you’re feeling confident enough in to call a lock to happen?

MO:

I remember we had a similar question like this last summer and I actually nailed the answer, saying that the Jets’ pass coverage would improve dramatically in 2022 after adding D.J. Reed Jr. and Sauce Gardner to the fold, not to mention more pass rushers.

It’s a little early to go in-season, but my bold prediction will be that second-year pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II has a big year two with six sacks or greater.

The quietest first-rounder of the 2022 draft class only had 2.5 sacks as a rookie, but showed a ton of potential and didn’t really get much burn in all honesty. With Carl Lawson as a likely cut candidate and players like Bryce Huff and Vinny Curry in need of a new contract, it’s not a stretch to say Johnson should have a larger role in 2023.

In Robert Saleh’s rotation, he may never have 10-sack numbers but I think six (more than double his rookie output) would be a really strong jump in this system.

Boy Green:

I strongly believe that Derek Carr or Aaron Rodgers will be the QB1 for the Jets in 2023. I’ll point to the WrestleMania sign and call my shot: it’s an absolute lock to happen.

There have been a lot of names floated around this offseason, but ultimately it will be one of those men.

To take this a step further, once that happens the Jets are guaranteed to end its 12-year playoff drought in 2023. Big things are coming for Gang Green.

4. Who is an under-the-radar free agent that will be available on the open market that would make a lot of sense for Gang Green this offseason?

MO:

I’ll say New England Patriots wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers. Out of all the wide receivers that are available on the open market, few fit the Nathaniel Hackett scheme like Meyers.

The 6-foot-2 wideout is a plus-run blocker and possession pass-catcher that could take over for Davis and be more consistent in doing so. Meyers has only missed three games in the past two seasons, while Davis has missed 12.

There are a couple of other options that make sense for Hackett and the Jets, like Allen Lazard or spending a mid-round pick on a scheme-fit WR, but Meyers could be an underrated candidate in free agency depending on his price tag. Plus, you’d be taking away an asset from the Pats.

Boy Green:

I really like that choice. I think ultimately because of the lack of depth on the free agent market that Meyers will be overpaid out of the Jets’ price range but I love the thought process.

If Breece Hall’s rehab isn’t going according to plan and heck even if it is, the Jets might be wise to add an insurance policy.

Why not Raheem Mostert? He was once a Jet although he didn’t crack the roster now he’s set to be an unrestricted free agent. Mostert would add elite speed to the table and bring a different pace to the room.

5. If the Jets hit the reset button at linebacker by letting Quincy Williams and Kwon Alexander walk in free agency, who would you replace them with this offseason?

MO:

I’ll say this, I don’t think both walk in free agency. To explain, Williams will be the priority based on age and ceiling, but he’ll also be more expensive. The Jets will likely try and lock him up first but if they fail, Alexander is the first name on the list of replacements.

And vice versa, if the Jets re-sign Williams to a long-term deal, Alexander could look for more money elsewhere. So, with respect to the question I’ll say that the most likely scenario is one out of the two returns.

I could see the Jets signing a veteran stopgap like former Saleh disciple Azeez Al-Shair from San Francisco, but I think it’s more likely that Jeff Ulbrich and Saleh finally put their heads together and draft a high-end versatile prospect at the position in April. C.J. Mosley isn’t getting any younger and Gang Green would be wise to bring in someone with more upside than Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen.

Boy Green:

I agree MO it’s hard to envision a total reset at the position without at least one of those guys coming back. However, the question is a unique one situationally with where it would put Gang Green.

Give me a guy that Jeff Ulbrich worked with before down in Atlanta with the Falcons. I’ll take the athletic piece of clay that is Deion Jones. I’m not sure what his price tag would be but he is so fascinating and I think this Jets team could get the most out of him.