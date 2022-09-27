Jets Big Money Free Agent out for Foreseeable Future After Injury

The New York Jets were just dealt another massive blow.

Field Yates of ESPN shared on Twitter that Gang Green has placed veteran starting offensive tackle George Fant on injured reserve. The team confirmed the news a short while later on Tuesday, September 27 via social media:

We've signed OL Cedric Ogbuehi to the active roster and OL Mike Remmers to the practice squad. OL George Fant has been placed on IR and WR/KR Diontae Spencer has been released from the practice squad. — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 27, 2022

The Jets also released special teamer and wide receiver, Diontae Spencer, from the practice squad.

George Fant News a Gut Punch for Jets

With Fant being placed on injured reserve, that means he must miss at a minimum the next four games for the Jets.

Here is a look at that upcoming schedule:

Week 4: at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) Week 5: vs Miami Dolphins (3-0) Week 6: at Green Bay Packers (2-1) Week 7: at Denver Broncos (2-1)

Fant was originally signed to be the blindside protector for the Jets when he inked a three-year deal for $27.3 million back in 2020.

With that first game without Fant against the Steelers approaching rapidly the Jets’ plan, right now, is for Conor McDermott to play left tackle and rookie Max Mitchell to man the right side.

However the green and white obviously weren’t satisfied with that combination moving forward because they made several moves in the trenches.

The Jets signed a former first-rounder in Cedric Ogbuehi off of the Houston Texans practice squad. He was the corresponding move the team made with Fant going on IR.

Gang Green also added veteran Mike Remmers to their expanded 16-man practice squad. Eventually, he will be upgraded to the 53-man roster once he gets familiar with the scheme.

Neither player is expected to see the starting lineup this week, but that could quickly change based on new information.

Duane Brown Is the Hero the Jets Are Waiting For

With Fant being placed on injured reserve he now becomes the third Jets starting offensive tackle to land there. Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown are the other two players who were placed on that list.

There is no other way to say this, the Jets have had some terrible luck with these rash of injuries.

It is something quite frankly that no one could have possibly planned for. Yet as we head into just the fourth game of the season, this is the harsh reality for the Jets.

However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Brown is eligible to come off of IR next week ahead of the home game versus the Miami Dolphins. The veteran tackle was initially placed on injured reserve ahead of the season opener with a shoulder injury he suffered in practice.

The entire situation surrounding Brown and his potential return has been shrouded in mystery by the coaching staff.

However head coach Robert Saleh provided a modicum of optimism during his Monday media availability saying Brown “looks good”:

#Jets HC Robert Saleh wouldn’t comment on possibility of IR for George Fant saying that’s a doctors question however he said OT Duane Brown ‘looks good’ can come off of IR next week: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/aoqV3r5ZCE — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 26, 2022

If Brown is able to return in Week 5 he could form a nice tandem with Mitchell to lock things down at offensive tackle.

Then the newest additions could serve as depth until we find out what the heck is going on with Fant in a month.