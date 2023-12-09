Jets Pushed to Pursue $12 Million ‘High Floor’ Pass Catcher

One position the New York Jets could look to improve this offseason is at tight end.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus highlighted that in a recent column and urged the team to pursue Los Angeles Chargers pass catcher Gerald Everett.

“Everett offers a very high floor as a pass-catcher, with at least 35 receptions and 400 receiving yards from 2019 to 2022 across three different teams. His 58 receptions and 555 receiving yards in 2022 were both career highs. Everett has averaged at least five yards after the catch per reception in every season since 2020, and his 38 missed tackles forced since 2021 are second to only Travis Kelce among tight ends,” Spielberger explained.

Everett Could Be an Interesting Add for the Jets

Everett, 29, is in the last year of his $12 million contract with the Chargers. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

The former South Alabama is projected to receive a nice raise on his next deal. According to Spotrac’s market value, Everett is expected to sign a two-year $17.3 million contract on the open market.

That $8.6 million annual salary would make him the No. 13 highest-paid tight end in football, per Over The Cap.

Everett originally entered the league as the No. 44 overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft. He has spent time on three different NFL teams during his seven seasons.

During that stretch of time, Everett has 262 receptions for 2,676 receiving yards and has hauled in 19 touchdowns.

Jets Need More Production out of the Tight End Position

The Jets have invested a lot of premium assets into the tight-end position over the last couple of years.

During the 2022 offseason, the green and white used $45 million in cap space to sign veterans C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin. That same year they also selected Jeremy Ruckert out of Ohio State with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round.

When a team puts that type of emphasis on a specific position, they expect results.

Uzomah was just placed on injured reserve and his tenure with the Jets could be coming to a close. Ruckert has struggled to make a consistent impact due to injuries, penalties, and a lack of consistent playing time.