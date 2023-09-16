Jets Rule out Injured Starter vs. Cowboys, Struggled to Find Replacement

The New York Jets will be without the services of placekicker Greg Zuerlein in Week 2 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Gang Green announced that Zuerlein was ruled “out” on Saturday September 16.

K Greg Zuerlein has been downgraded to out #NYJvsDAL https://t.co/eIbQa2IIzi — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 16, 2023

In a corresponding move they signed free agent kicker Austin Seibert to the practice squad and then used a practice squad elevation to bring him to the 53-man roster ahead of the Cowboys game.

Jets Struggled to Find a Short-Term Replacement

Jets head coach Robert Saleh originally announced that Zuerlein injured his groin on Friday September 15 and wasn’t practicing.

Robert Saleh said Greg Zuerlein is injured. Not practicing. Not out for the game as of now, has a groin injury. His status for the game is unclear. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 15, 2023

With Zuerlein’s status up in the air, the Jets worked out an array of kickers just in case they needed a body for the game. Saleh doesn’t expect this to be a long-term thing with Zuerlein, but it was serious enough to warrant some due diligence.

Connor Hughes of SNY revealed on X previously Twitter that the Jets “called others” beyond Seibert the guy they ended up signing but “not many wanted to just be a 1-week rental.”

Here’s the #Jets replacement kicker. They called others, but not many wanted to just be a 1-week rental. https://t.co/29tlqzqqzR — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 16, 2023

Regardless of how well that new kicker would have performed, they would have only lasted on the roster as long as Zuerlein was out.

Seibert is 26 years of age and has been in the NFL over the last four seasons. He most recently spent the last two years with the Detroit Lions.

During that span of time, he converted 13-of-17 which is a conversion rate of 76.5 percent but was perfect with his extra points going 17-of-17.

Jets Make Other Roster Moves Ahead of Cowboys Game

Gang Green signed veteran quarterback Tim Boyle to the 53-man roster. He had previously spent time on the team’s practice squad.

Following Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending injury, the Jets were left with only two quarterbacks on the team. Saleh acknowledged that they will eventually need to add another arm to the room but they were in no rush to do so on a short week coming off of Monday Night Football on September 11.

The Jets are taking their time to make sure whoever that person is a good fit in the locker room and would make sense with the team.

If Wilson and Boyle were to get hurt, the Jets would use wide receiver Randall Cobb as the team’s “emergency quarterback” according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Randall Cobb is the #Jets "emergency" quarterback for Sunday's game. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 15, 2023

In other news, the Jets cut ties with wide receiver Irv Charles who was a surprise that made the initial 53. They also elevated linebacker Sam Eguaveon from the practice squad for potential use in the Cowboys game.

Jets roster moves: – Signed QB Tim Boyle to active roster.

– Released WR Irv Charles from active roster.

– Signed K Austin Seibert to practice squad.

– Elevated K Austin Siebert and LB Sam Eguaveon for tomorrow’s game. 📰 https://t.co/VvyfQD0ms6 — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 16, 2023

Charles has less than three years of service time so he must clear waivers. If he does the Jets will likely bring him back on the team’s practice squad next week.

The Jets love his ability on special teams, and he also brings size to the receiving corps at 6-foot-4. New York lost some of that when Corey Davis surprisingly retired earlier this offseason and they didn’t replace it.

Despite how much they love several parts of his game, his spot on the roster always seemed in jeopardy if New York was forced to make a move at another position.