Jets Could Give $16.5 Million Extension to Veteran After Clutch Game

Chants of “pay that man” could be heard from New York Jets fans on Christmas Eve across social media platforms.

Veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein drilled a 54-yard field goal with just five seconds remaining to retake the lead over the Washington Commanders. Gang Green would end up holding on for the 30-28 victory.

Following the contest, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said “It wouldn’t be surprising if the Jets wind up giving him a deal similar to what Cairo Santos just received from the Bears.”

Santos received a brand new four-year deal for $16.5 million with $9.5 in total guarantees on Saturday, December 23 from the Chicago Bears.

Zuerlein Has Brought Stability to the Jets Kicker Room

Zuerlein is 35 years of age and he will turn 36 on December, 27. Throughout his career, he has continued to age like a fine wine.

Last season the former Missouri Western product was solid. He finished 30-of-37 on his field goal attempts and was 28-of-29 on his extra points.

This year Zuerlein has taken his game to another level. The veteran placekicker has converted 30 of 31 attempts. That includes a franchise-record 25 in a row which snapped the previous record holder, Jay Feely, who knocked 24 in a row through during portions of the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

Zuerlein has been both consistent and dynamic.

Jets senior reporter Randy Lange said on X previously Twitter that Zuerlein extended his own Jets record with his No. 11 field goal made of 50+ yards with his game-winning kick against the Commanders.

Over the last two seasons, Zuerlein has signed one-year deals with the Jets. The latest of which was a one-year contract for $2.6 million.

That annual salary places him No. 16 among the highest-paid kickers in football, per Over The Cap. If Zuerlein received the same deal as Santos got earlier this week, his new deal ($4.12 million per year) would place him No. 11 among the highest-paid kickers in the NFL.

Revolving Jets Kicker Door Is Finally Over

From 2016 to 2022, the Jets trotted out seven different kickers in seven different seasons in Week 1.

The list is even longer when you consider injuries and poor play forcing the Jets to make changes during that span of time.

The revolving door at kicker for the #Jets has been wild from 2019 through 2021 before Greg Zuerlein got here: 🏈 Matt Ammendola

🏈 Eddy Pineiro

🏈 Sam Ficken

🏈 Sergio Castillo

🏈 Chase McLaughlin

🏈 Alex Kessman

🏈 Kaare Vedvik

🏈 Chandler Catanzaro

Zuerlein has been clutch, reliable, and has extended the scoring range for the Jets with his propensity for booting balls deep.

Rosenblatt recently argued that Zuerlein is the most “consistent” player on the entire Jets roster this season. That kind of reliability would be important during any football season, but it will be even more paramount in 2024.

Jets owner Woody Johnson already confirmed that the team is running it all back next year. Head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas are both returning to the fold.

The team is expected to have a fully healthy Aaron Rodgers for the 2024 season. If that holds true, the Jets should be in close games on a week-to-week basis.

What truly separates an average team from a good one and a good one from a great one is stellar kicker play. That can be the difference in winning or losing a tight contest. The Jets need every break they can get.

Bringing back a player of Zuerlein’s caliber is critically important to holding down a position that has proven to be incredibly volatile over the last batch of years for the green and white.