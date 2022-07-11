Jets Top Free Agent Target Arrested on Gun Charges: Report

One of the top available options for the New York Jets in free agency just got a lot murkier.

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Duane Brown was escorted out of the Los Angeles International Airport in handcuffs this weekend after allegedly going through TSA security with a gun in his luggage, per TMZ.

LAX Airport Police confirm arrest of former Seattle Seahawks OT and free agent Duane Brown for allegedly having a concealed gun at terminal 6 security screening. — Alex Stone (@astoneabcnews) July 10, 2022

Alex Stone, an ABC news correspondent, was able to confirm the arrest through the LAX Airport Police for “allegedly having a concealed gun” during routine security screening.

Shortly after that news made it onto social media, Brown’s agent (Kennard McGuire) released an official statement via NFL Insider Josina Anderson:

“To err is human, and this clearly was an accident. As a law-abiding citizen, Duane will continue to exercise proper judgment and continue education on gun safety measures.”

Statement from OT Duane Brown’s agent following his arrest at LAX Airport on gun charge: “To err is human, and this clearly was an accident. As a law-abiding citizen, Duane will continue to exercise proper judgment and continue education on gun safety measures.” Kennard McGuire — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 11, 2022

The 36-year-old (who will turn 37 ahead of the 2022 season) is an unrestricted free agent after spending the last five years with the Seattle Seahawks. Prior to that, he spent an additional nine years with the Houston Texans organization.

During that time Brown has become one of the best-left tackles in all of football. The veteran has started in every game that he has ever played in (203-for-203).

Although according to Corbin Smith of Sports Illustrated, Brown “hasn’t received much free agent interest” so far and added that might not change with this current situation.

Could Affect the Jets

Earlier this offseason Rich Cimini of ESPN linked Brown to the green and white saying a pairing “could make sense.”

Brown is easily one of the best free agents available, but any team thinking about signing him has to be okay with who he is.

Brown has exclusively played on the blindside his entire NFL career and has done a really good job at it. However, he doesn’t provide the versatility you’d prefer for the Jets’ current situation.

With an unsettled situation of musical chairs, it is unclear who will be starting on the left side versus the right side at offensive tackle.

The lack of knowledge in that department could complicate a potential Brown signing because that eventual decision will directly impact him.

The same wouldn’t be said for a player like Riley Reiff who the Jets worked out earlier this summer. While he doesn’t provide the same ceiling as Brown, Reiff does provide versatility to play on either side of the formation which is super valuable.

This legal situation with Brown at the very least complicates their decision to add an offensive tackle ahead of training camp. Gang Green has certainly sniffed around the market, but with time of the essence, it is unclear whether or not Brown still fits their plans.

If it was up to me you sign the best player and figure the rest out later. Brown is worlds above Reiff as a prospect and if called upon would deliver a much better product. While Reiff’s versatility is nice, you can find a cheaper alternative that can provide that same thing on the open market elsewhere.

