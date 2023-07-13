Boy Green Daily: Reacting to Jets on Hard Knocks, Top Storylines

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we’ll be reacting to the New York Jets being selected by HBO as the preseason Hard Knocks team. We’ll talk about Garrett Wilson being listed as one of the top wide receivers “primed to reach new heights in 2023” by league execs. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show is Ty Butler of ESPN 98.7 in New York. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Several members of the Jets shared publically that they didn’t want to participate in Hard Knocks this year. Despite that HBO forced them to do it because they had the power to do so and they believed New York was the most compelling team of the choices available.

In response to that the Jets made a power move of their own. A few hours after Adam Schefter of ESPN broke the Hard Knocks news, the Jets announced that their award-winning series “One Jets Drive” would be producing a brand new episode every Monday “during training camp.”

Historically Hard Knocks has released a new episode every Tuesday evening on HBO. So in other words the team will get the first say of each week by having their episode air before Hard Knocks.

One Jets Drive. Every Monday during training camp. Going to be hard not to miss it. pic.twitter.com/1jlpAmXwNl — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 12, 2023

