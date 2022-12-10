Former $25 Million Jets Veteran Suffers ‘Stroke’ in Scary Moment

A former big-money New York Jets veteran just went through a scary ordeal recently.

According to David Newton of ESPN, defensive lineman Henry Anderson suffered a “stroke” on October 22. The 31-year-old’s “legs and arms went numb and his speech became blurred.”

Anderson described it as a “blood clot in your brain” when speaking with local media on Wednesday, December 7.

Henry Anderson Set to Make His NFL Return With Carolina

Anderson who is now on the Carolina Panthers roster hasn’t appeared in a game since October 16. However, he is set to make his NFL return sooner rather than later.

The Panthers opened his 21-day window to return from the NFI list this week after doctors couldn’t determine what caused the stroke.

Despite the very scary situation that hasn’t stopped Anderson from dreaming about returning to the gridiron as soon as possible:

“I’m a football player,” he said via ESPN. “If I’m cleared to play, I want to be out there and play football because that’s what I love to do. I’ve been injured several times throughout my career, and it’s always kind of overwhelming when you’re injured and not with the team, so if the doctors say I’m good to go and I’ve got clearance I want to be out there with my guys and playing with my brothers.”

Anderson started his NFL career back in 2015 as the No. 93 overall pick in the third round. He spent the first three years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts before getting traded to the Jets on draft night in April of 2018 for a seventh-round draft choice.

Indy was making a coaching change and the new schematic differences on the defensive side of the ball made Anderson expendable.

The former Stanford produce went on to have a career year with Gang Green registering seven sacks and 16 quarterback hits.

The Jets wasted no time handing him the bag the very next offseason by virtue of a three-year deal for $25.2 million.

Anderson never was able to replicate that same level of success and was released by the Jets in 2021. He has since spent his time with the New England Patriots and most recently with the Panthers this season.

Robert Saleh Breaks Silence on Jets Rookie OT Max Mitchell

Rookie offensive tackle Max Mitchell was placed on the NFI (non-football-injury/illness) list this week. At first, the Jets remained silent on the reason for the maneuver but it was revealed later in the week by Mitchell’s family what actually transpired.

“Mitchell has a hereditary blood-clotting condition called factor V Leiden, according to John Mitchell. Max Mitchell is on blood-thinning medication and is expected to make a full recovery, his father said, adding that it’s not career-threatening.”

They discovered blood clots in his right calf and lung, per ESPN Jets Insider Rich Cimini.

Mitchell was struggling during the game against the Minnesota Vikings and was benched by the Jets coaching staff in favor of veteran George Fant.

The initial benching was purely based on performance but it’s impossible to imagine how this couldn’t have affected his level of play during the game over the weekend.

Jets coach Robert Saleh confirms the Max Mitchell blood clot news. He says the team expects to have him back for next season. — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) December 9, 2022

The Jets will be without Mitchell’s services for the rest of this season, but the good news is the big man is expected to make a full recovery.