Infamous Ex-Jets Wide Receiver Got Dumped by NFC Squad

A very notable former New York Jets wide receiver for all the wrong reasons was back in the news this week.

The Atlanta Falcons announced a flurry of roster moves including the release of wide receiver Chad Hansen.

🚨 Roster moves 🚨 We have signed Geronimo Allison, Tucker Fisk and Tre Webb and released Chad Hansen, Daniel Helm and Luther Kirk. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 16, 2022

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

The Real Story Behind the Story

Play

The Jets Zone: Brady Quinn, OTA notes, PLAYOFFS?! Boy Green hops on LIVE to talk about the Brady Quinn comments, some New York Jets OTA notes, and playoffs?! Feel free to ask a question or bring up a topic LIVE on the show and we'll answer it! Like the video and hit the subscribe button! 2022-05-19T06:51:53Z

Hansen originally entered the league as the No. 141 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

The former California product was a member of the nine-player draft class for the Jets. While they hit two dingers in the first two rounds with Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye, the rest of the class left much to be desired:

ArDarius Stewart, wide receiver, Alabama; No. 79 overall pick in the third round

Jordan Leggett, tight end, Clemson; No. 150 overall pick in the fifth round

Dylan Donahue, EDGE, West Georgia; No. 181 overall pick in the fifth round

Elijah McGuire, running back, Lousiana; No. 188 overall pick in the sixth round

Jeremy Clark, defensive back, Michigan; No. 197 overall pick in the sixth round

Derrick Jones, defensive back, Mississippi; No. 204 overall pick in the sixth round

The reason why Hansen is so infamous is two-fold.

Hansen only lasted a single season as a fourth-round draft choice and failed to make an impact. He registered just nine catches for 94 yards and failed to score a touchdown.

A failed draft pick is one thing, but when you look at who the Jets passed on to take Hansen it only makes you feel that much worse.

Some guy named George Kittle went five picks later to the San Francisco 49ers.

Although it looks even worse for the Jets in the third round who took Stewart instead of several more notable players like Chris Godwin, Kareem Hunt, Shaquill Griffin, Kenny Golladay, Jonnu Smith, Trey Hendrickson, and James Conner. Yikes.

Kind of Impressive

Play

Video Video related to infamous ex-jets wide receiver got dumped by nfc squad 2022-05-19T17:02:17-04:00

The Jets have selected busts in the draft before, but they normally miss so hard that those players find alternative career paths outside of football.

Surprisingly though after Hansen was waived by the Jets during the final roster cuts in 2018 he found new life at a few different stops.

Hansen has bounced around with seven different NFL franchises for varying lengths of time. After being a bottom roster player for a few years, he popped back on the radar in 2020 for the Houston Texans.

In five games, two of which he started, Hansen registered 17 catches for 236 yards and scored the first touchdown of his career.

Saying he was wide open is an understatement… 🙌 TOUCHDOWN CHAD HANSEN! 🙌 📺: CBS

📱: https://t.co/Nm64mQkAPf pic.twitter.com/b7e573BxHV — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 20, 2020

Unfortunately, Hansen hasn’t been able to find that same level of success in his last two stops with the Detroit Lions and the Falcons.

Although even if he doesn’t find another NFL home, major props to him for following his dream and staying in the league over the last six years. That is nothing to sneeze at.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Retired Jets Pro Bowler Interested in ‘NFL Comeback’