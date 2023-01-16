Jets Awarded Ex-Seahawks D-Lineman, Won’t Join Team for Weeks

The New York Jets have added a new piece to the puzzle.

According to NFL Insider Field Yates of ESPN, Gang Green claimed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off of waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.

The Jets have claimed NT Isaiah Mack off of waivers from the Seahawks. Some interior DL depth as rosters expand to 90 players during the offseason. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 16, 2023

However, he won’t be joining the team for a few more weeks. The NFL announced the update in its daily transactional report:

“Per Article 18.1(B)(2) of Constitution and Bylaws, the award of Isaiah Mack, NT, Chattanooga, to the New York Jets is deferred until Monday, February 13, the first business day after the Super Bowl.”

Isaiah Mack Will Eventually Join Jets Down the Line

The 6-foot-1, 299-pound defensive tackle initially joined the NFL back in 2019 as an undrafted free agent.

Mack spent his first two seasons with the Tenessee Titans and made their 53-man roster. The former Chattanooga appeared in 19 games during that span and started in one of those contests.

After his time with the Titans, he bounced around having a cup of coffee with several different organizations including the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mack was able to find another home with the Baltimore Ravens on their practice squad in 2021 which lasted over a calendar year.

Most recently the big man spent a few weeks on the Seattle roster.

However, due to a weird roster technicality, he will have to wait to officially join the Jets until the middle of February.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.