Jets Urged to Sign ‘Bargain’ Bin Running Back Amid Dalvin Cook Delay

The New York Jets might need a backup plan at the running back position.

Throughout this offseason, Gang Green has been connected to free-agent standout Dalvin Cook. However, things have come to a standstill since Cook visited the team’s facilities. With the season rapidly approaching it might behoove the team to add some Breece Hall insurance sooner rather than later.

Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report recently listed several “bargain” free agent running backs that the Jets should target ahead of the season opener.

One of the more intriguing names on the list was JD McKissic.

“J.D. McKissic fits the billing of a platoon running back who can help in the short term while Hall works his way back to full fitness,” Tansey explained in an article posted on Wednesday, August 9. “McKissic was part of a platoon in Washington over the last three seasons, and he can bring a pass-catching element to the Jets that they may lack with their current crop of running backs.”

A Different Element to the Jets Backfield

It seems like everyone in the NFL has jumped on the running back by committee bandwagon. The true three down-running back bell cows are a dying breed in the league.

If you’re going to employ a platoon in the backfield then it would behoove you to have several guys who can do different things.

McKissic is 29 years of age and he will turn 30 before the start of the 2023 season. He originally entered the NFL back in 2016 as an undrafted free agent.

As a pure running back, the former Arkansas State product has been underwhelming statistically speaking.

In seven seasons McKissic has only rushed for 1,074 yards on just 243 attempts.

However, he more than makes up for it with his ability in the receiving game. McKissic has 220 career receptions for 1,674 yards with seven receiving touchdowns.

In 2020 he had a career-high 80 catches in a single season. That would have been the second-best total on the Jets last year only behind wide receiver Garrett Wilson (83).

McKissic isn’t anywhere near as dynamic as Cook is, but he also wouldn’t come at the same price. Tansey said he wouldn’t command a “large salary or a fully guaranteed contract.”

Although what he would provide is some insurance behind Hall so he can take his time to come back at full strength.

Tansey said the best-case scenario for McKissic is he fills in with Hall recovering on the Jets, then when he’s back, McKissic can serve as a complementary piece on third down and/or the red zone.

No Guarantee Jets Pursue Another RB if Cook Falls Through

What happens if the Jets-Cook pairing never comes to fruition? Would the team simply pivot to another available free-agent running back?

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler told me he isn’t so sure of that on “The Boy Green Show.”

Earlier this offseason the team heavily pursued wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and when that didn’t pan out, the team stood pat with the wide receivers they had on the team.

I asked Fowler if that could be the same theory here with Cook and the Jets.

“I think how a guy fits with [Aaron] Rodgers is important. Cook and Rodgers have a relationship so that helps. Not that they just want to cater to Aaron but I think that could be a factor. He is used to in Green Bay having two really good ones with AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones. So they [the Jets] could certainly try to replicate that formula.”

Fowler said ultimately it will depend on the market. He said there are some talented players available but most teams aren’t willing to pay that position right now so that’ll weigh heavily in the Jets decision to potentially pivot in a different direction.