Jets Eyeing $8 Million Veteran QB in Free Agency: Insider

The New York Jets have their sights set on improving the quarterback position in 2023.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said Gang Green “has to be aggressive” in the backup quarterback market this offseason.

“Jacoby Brissett, I think is a guy the Jets have had their eye on for a while and of course, he played really well last week against them,” Cimini said during a radio appearance on “The Michael Kay Show.”

Brissett replaced Sam Howell in the middle of the Commanders-Jets game in Week 16. He performed exceptionally well completing 77% of his passes, throwing 100 passing yards, finished with one passing touchdown and zero interceptions.

Beyond the individual statistics, Brissett helped spark a team turnaround. He took over with 6:42 remaining in the third quarter with the Commanders down 27-7. The Jets ended up winning with a last-second field goal to secure the dub, 30-28.

Jets Plan to Be Aggressive, Brissett Fits the Bill

“I think they know that it was a mistake this year with the way they did it and how it played out with Zach Wilson. There is going to be a very competitive market for backups. You’ve seen it in the NFL this year. How many quarterbacks have started this year,” Cimini asked incredulously.

Brissett signed a one-year deal for $8 million this past offseason with $7.5 million of that guaranteed at signing. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Brissett, 31, has appeared in 79 games during his eight-year career to date and has started in 48 of those contests.

The veteran passer has played for five different NFL organizations and everywhere he has gone, Brissett has ended up starting games.

When Brissett has been asked to step in, he has delivered. He is completing 61.3% of his passes, has thrown for 10,574 passing yards, and owns a 51 touchdown to 23 interception ratio.

New York has gone eight consecutive seasons since 2016 where they have had to rely upon more than one quarterback having to start a game each year.

Other Potential QBs to Watch for the Jets in 2024

Cimini also revealed a few other quarterback options the Jets could consider this offseason.

“I think it’s going to be a very competitive market for these high-end backups and there are only a couple of them. You got Gardner Minshew [who] is going to be out there. I do believe the Jets will be interested in him,” Cimini explained.

Minshew has appeared in 15 games this season for the Indianapolis Colts and has started in 11 of those contests. He has a 6-5 record as a starting quarterback and currently has the Colts in the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the AFC.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill “is a possibility” according to Cimini. He has a direct connection to Todd Downing who is on the Jets staff.

Throughout Tannehill’s 12-year NFL career, he has always been a starting quarterback. However, in the middle of this season, he was benched for rookie Will Levis. Perhaps Tannehill at 35 years of age is ready for the next phase of his football journey as a backup quarterback in 2024.

Cimini said emphatically that the Jets “are going to get an experienced backup quarterback. They can not possibly run it back with what they had this year. That would be the definition of insanity.”