Jets Could Reunite With Polarizing $70 Million All-Pro in 2024

Jamal Adams’ time with the Seattle Seahawks may be coming to an abrupt end.

On Saturday, December 30 the Seahawks placed him on injured reserve likely ending his 2023 campaign. He will have to miss a minimum of four games with two games left in the 2023 regular season.

Brady Henderson of ESPN said on X previously Twitter that, “The Adams move means he may have played his final snaps with Seattle.”

Adams still has two more years left on his $70 million contract. There is an opt-out built into the deal, but the Seahawks would eat a $20 million dead cap hit if they move on this offseason.

Could a Reunion With the Jets Make Sense?

Never say never.

Adams originally joined the NFL back during the 2017 NFL draft as the No. 6 overall pick in the first round.

He quickly became not only a starter but a team leader and eventually an All-Pro caliber player. In his three seasons with the New York Jets, he was voted a first-team All-Pro (2019) and a second-team All-Pro (2018). Adams also earned back-to-back trips to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2019.

Despite all the good vibes from his play on the field, things turned ugly when contract discussions went public.

Ultimately Adams fired his way out of town in a blockbuster deal with the Seahawks. In exchange, the Jets were able to flip those assets into wide receiver Garrett Wilson and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Adams, 28, has dealt with injury issues during his time with the Seahawks. He has missed 33 out of 67 possible games in four seasons.

When he is on the football field and deployed correctly, Adams has proven to be an incredibly effective player.

The former LSU product has four interceptions, 36 pass deflections, 21.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and has registered over 494 total tackles in his career.

Jets Need Safety Help This Offseason

For 99% of the 2023 season, the Jets’ defense has been spectacular by every tangible measurement. The majority of the unit should be able to return intact for a title run in 2024 pending a healthy Aaron Rodgers.

However, the one position area that is going to need some extra TLC is the safety spot.

Three of the Jets safeties are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents in March. That list includes Jordan Whitehead, Ashtyn Davis, and Chuck Clark.

That would leave the Jets with just two safeties on the 90-man roster: Tony Adams and Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

This won’t be the top priority for the team heading into the offseason, but it will be an important item to keep the defense on track.

Adams is a polarizing figure in both the NFL and the Jets community. On one hand, he is supremely talented but with that comes some baggage.

Head coach Robert Saleh has done a remarkable job of not losing the locker room despite some turbulent waters. Another item for consideration is how Adams would fit into this new dynamic a few years later with a different staff.

General manager Joe Douglas once said he wanted Adams to, “be a Jet for life” and he could have a chance to bring him back home.