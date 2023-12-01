Jamal Adams ‘Crosses a Line’ With Personal Attack vs. Jets Reporter

Jamal Adams hasn’t been a member of the New York Jets since 2019 but he quickly refamiliarized himself with the Gang Green fan-base.

During the Week 13 Thursday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks, Adams was beaten for a touchdown by tight end Jake Ferguson.

The play happened with 4:37 remaining in the game and the Cowboys took a 38-35 lead after a successful two-point conversion. Dallas would later end up winning the game 41-35.

Connor Hughes of SNY reposted the highlight play on X previously Twitter with the caption, “yikes.”

On Friday December 1, Adams quote-tweeted Hughes response with the same caption, “yikes” but he included a picture of Hughes’ wife.

After catching a lot of heat on social media, Adams deleted the post. Dov Kleiman said Adams “crosses a line” with the personal attack on a member of Hughes’ family.

Top Social Media Reactions to Adams-Hughes Beef

Brian Costello of the New York Post said, “I’ve covered a lot of players through the years. Never met any who was more of a phony than Jamal Adams. I always thought he was a bad guy. Today he proved he is even worse than I thought.”

Andy Vasquez of NJ Advance Media added in, “One of my favorite Jamal Adams moments was that time the Jets were still in playoff contention and he stood in the middle of the locker room ripping the coach and GM while also saying ‘it’s not about me’ and praising his own leadership skills. Sums it up well.”

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic defended his Jets beat teammate saying, “Connor is better in coverage than you are.”

KFC Barstool said Jamal Adams, “is the absolute worst and one of the most wildly insecure to ever touch the field.” He also said that, “going after a beat reporters family is an absolute f****** SCUMBAG move.”

NYJ Mike accused Adams of, “Insane loser behavior” after he decided to, “tweet pics of beat writers wife.”

*Jamal Adams can’t cover anybody*

*Football beat writer acknowledges* Should he: A) Get better at football

In an interesting plot twist, Jets fans rushed to defend Hughes against Adams on social media.

Adams Doubles Down on Viral Social Media Post

Adams may have ultimately removed the post about Hughes’ wife on X, but he doubled down on his actions.

“Don’t start nothin won’t be nothin,” Adams posted.

When a fan accused him of “doubling down on it”, Adams responded, “I ain’t doubling down on nothin. I stand 10 toes with it. Bro made a helluva adjustment on the ball last night and made a play. Salute. It’s the NFL.”

Adams reposted a tweet saying, “I don’t know why media members think they can constantly scrutinize and personally demean, belittle, and antagonize players with no repercussions. It’s all ‘business is business’, until it’s not. So understand, players are real people too.”

Hughes didn’t tag Adams or say anything about him beyond the caption of, “yikes” on the initial social media post from the Cowboys-Seahawks game. However, it still came across the radar of Adams the next day in the post-game aftermath and he acted on it.