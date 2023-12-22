Jets Linked to $4 Million Former Pro Bowl Quarterback

The most important thing the New York Jets need to do this offseason is find a backup quarterback according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

He admitted that it might be “ludicrous” to say but he believes the team threw away their 2023 season by rolling with Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle at the game’s most important position.

One of the options he named as a possible fit is New Orleans Saints veteran Jameis Winston.

“Jameis Winston hasn’t played much for the New Orleans Saints the last few years but still has high-level arm strength and isn’t afraid to air it out, unlike the Jets quarterbacks this year post-Rodgers,” Rosenblatt said.

Winston Would Be a Cheap Option for the Jets in 2024

According to Over The Cap, the Jets project to have $16.7 million in cap space in 2024. That is before re-signing some of their key guys and any potential cap casualties.

As things currently stand, that would rank No. 20 in the NFL compared to the rest of the league.

That means the Jets must be prudent with their spending and try to get the most bang for their buck.

Winston is playing on a one-year deal for $4 million to be on the Saints roster this year. He is scheduled to reach unrestricted free agency this upcoming offseason.

With that salary, Winston is the No. 32 highest-paid quarterback in football. Although he is projected to receive even less money this offseason.

According to Spotrac’s calculated market value, Winston is expected to sign a one-year deal for $2.7 million. That annual salary would place him No. 38 highest-paid QB in the league.

The Jets’ Offensive Ceiling Would Increase With Winston as QB2

Gang Green never got to see what the offense could have done with Aaron Rodgers at the helm. Although we painfully saw what it looked like without him.

The Jets are ranked dead last in total yards per game, No. 30 in points per game, No. 30 in rushing yards, and No. 30 in passing yards.

Quite frankly Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, and Trevor Siemian haven’t taken enough chances. The offense has been unimaginative and wildly predictable.

There is nothing more unpredictable than the play of Winston.

In 2019 he threw 33 touchdown passes along with 30 interceptions. When he is playing quarterback your team can ride the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. At least when you have him at quarterback you know you’re alive.

You have to accept at the beginning that turnovers are going to happen. That is a part of his game, that was a part of his game, and that will forever be a part of his game.

In his nine seasons in the pros, Winston has thrown 99 interceptions and has fumbled 55 times. He takes chances. Winston is a modern-day NFL gunslinger who is willing to whip the football around the field with reckless abandon.

Paired with that danger is the exciting thrill of scoring touchdowns. Winston has scored 11 times on the ground during his career and 141 times through the air. He also earned the only Pro Bowl nomination of his career back in 2015.

Out of all of the available backup quarterback options for the Jets this offseason, Winston would maximize the talent on this offense in a way that no other passer could.