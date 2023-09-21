Jets Named Landing Spot for Former No. 1 Pick QB, Pro Bowler

If Zach Wilson doesn’t show improvements for the New York Jets, the team might consider alternative options at the quarterback position.

At least that’s the thought from Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report. He wrote a column on Wednesday September 20 about three potential trade targets the team could consider acquiring.

One of the names on his list was New Orleans Saints passer Jameis Winston.

He said it is somewhat “unfair” that the NFL world is so harshly criticizing Wilson coming off of just a single start against one of the best defenses in the league but “that’s exactly” what is happening.

Explaining Why Winston Would Be a Good Fit on the Jets

The 29-year-old originally entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

He has had an up and down career that was highlighted by a Pro Bowl campaign in 2015, but most recently he has been pegged as a backup quarterback.

Tansey said Winston would be one of the “most logical quarterbacks” to target if you were the Jets because of his wealth of experience.

He has appeared in over 86 games and has made 80 starts during his nine-year career for two different NFL franchises.

Tansey said if Winston wants one more whack at the pinata of being a starting QB in the NFL then the Jets might be his best ticket.

“Winston does not have a path to playing time in New Orleans with Derek Carr on top of the depth chart,” Tansey said.

This offseason Carr signed a massive four-year deal for $150 million with over $100 million of that in total guarantees. Carr is 32 years of age and is set to be the Saints quarterback for the foreseeable future.

On the other hand, Winston is currently signed to a one-year deal for $4 million and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Winston Would Make the Jets Offense Fun at the Very Least

The former Florida State quarterback is a wild man.

He has thrown 139 touchdown passes in his career, but he also has 96 interceptions to his name. In 2019 he had a career high 33 touchdown passes but that was also shackled by a career high 30 interceptions.

That is the seventh most picks thrown in a single season in NFL history.

In other words, Winston’s play might make you pull your hair out on one play and then you could be celebrating on another. He is the absolute definition of a gunslinger, and you just have to accept at the beginning that will always be a part of his game.

With the number of pieces on this Jets offense, a player like Winston could certainly help you maximize those.

The Jets seem committed to Wilson probably at least through the Week 7 bye outside of a total implosion before then from a turnover perspective. Although things will be reassessed at that point ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

If Gang Green is competitive and Wilson is playing well, they will stick with the kid throughout the rest of the season. However, if there are turbulent waters, the Jets might not want to waste the rest of the 2023 season.

Winston would be a relatively cheap option both financially and trade compensation wise for the Jets if they decided to go in that direction.