Packers Interested in Adding Ex-Jets Quarterback With Local Ties

A former New York Jets quarterback is still trying to find his place in the NFL.

The Green Bay Packers worked out James Morgan this week according to the NFL’s transaction report. The 25-year-old originally entered the league as the No. 125 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A Rare Opportunity

Play

Jets Camp Chatter: Mekhi Becton fantastic shape + Carl Lawson is BACK Boy Green recaps an eventful New York Jets training camp reporting day! – Mekhi Becton, Carl Lawson, & CJ Uzomah are off the PUP list! – Reactions to players reporting! – Some new players signed & some others were dumped! Make sure you like the video on YouTube, hit subscribe, & check out the official… 2022-07-27T16:42:43Z

If the Packers sign Morgan that’ll be his fifth different NFL stop since entering the league.

The former FIU product redshirted his rookie year with the Jets, then was released ahead of final roster cuts in 2021. Gang Green wanted to bring him back on the practice squad, but instead, the Carolina Panthers (the team the Jets were playing in Week 1) swiped him away.

Head coach Robert Saleh took exception to the Panthers’ strategy and seemingly called out the validity of the move.

It seemed more like a potential brain-drain situation where the Panthers could try to gain as much intel as possible ahead of a matchup versus them really wanting Morgan on their roster long term.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh on the #Panthers signing James Morgan to their practice squad & the potential concern of a competitive advantage ahead of Week 1 (#NYJvsCAR), & also throwing a little shade saying ‘I don’t know if that’s something we’d ever do’ 👀 #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/Fobvyx4EDE — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 2, 2021

Morgan remained on the Panthers roster through early November before he was released again. After that, he spent eight days with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After he was released, the Jets decided to bring him in for a second stint. That one lasted less than a week.

Morgan’s latest stop was with the Indianapolis Colts who he signed with in December. He was with the Colts organization through May but is now a free agent.

Every NFL player says playing in the league is a dream job, however, if Morgan joins Green Bay that would mean just a little bit more.

As Andy Herman noted on Twitter, Morgan has local ties to the Packers.

Local qb James Morgan gets a look with the Packers. https://t.co/OhWktdqhkJ — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) July 27, 2022

He was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and went to high school in Ashwaubenon. The reason he wore No. 4 on the Jets was because of Packers legend Brett Favre who also had a stint with the Jets back in 2008.

Now he could go from idolizing Aaron Rodgers to potentially playing in the same room as him this offseason. A cool story to watch to see how things play out.

2020 Draft Class Has a Chance

Play

Video Video related to packers interested in adding ex-jets quarterback with local ties 2022-07-28T11:58:59-04:00

General manager Joe Douglas is flying high after a spectacular offseason that saw him add star power in free agency and a lot of promise in the 2022 NFL draft.

However, the one glaring black mark on his resume is his very first COVID draft class. That was supposed to be the foundation of his success but it has been anything but so far.

Three members of the nine players were either released or decided to retire.

If Mekhi Becton pans out then there is a chance this class can be salvaged. He showed up to training camp this year in phenomenal shape and will be making the transition to right tackle.

Denzel Mims was also a star on the first day of camp, but it is unclear if he will make the roster or be trade bait down the line.

Fingers are crossed in the organization that this will finally be the year that things click for Ashtyn Davis.

The most redeeming member of the class so far has actually been Bryce Hall who was a fifth-rounder in that draft class. Last year he was a key piece as a starting member of the secondary but is now suited for a depth role in 2022.

A class that seemed like a disaster early on may have a strong chance to turn things around.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Deliver Top Weapon for Justin Fields in Proposed Trade