Veteran Fires Shot at Jets Coaching Staff: ‘Pisses Me Off’

The New York Jets won their seventh game of the season on Sunday but at a cost.

Veteran running back James Robinson was a healthy scratch for the game as the coaching staff decided to give undrafted free agent Zonovan Knight an opportunity.

The former NC State product had a breakout performance with 103 total yards from scrimmage and in the process earned more of a look moving forward.

In an exclusive ESPN story, Robinson sounded off on the situation and the coaching staff.

James Robinson Is ‘Pissed off’ at Jets

“Obviously, I didn’t come here not to play,” Robinson told Rich Cimini on Wednesday. “Obviously, they brought me here for a reason. I don’t expect anything unless I work for it, and I’ve been working my ass off. Me not playing pisses me off.”

Robinson was initially acquired via trade after rookie star Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL during the Week 7 matchup versus the Denver Broncos.

The thought was the former Jacksonville Jaguars stud would be a plug-and-play option for the Jets moving forward.

However in three games so far Robinson has only rushed for 75 yards, caught two passes for five yards, and has failed to show off the explosiveness the Jets coaching staff has been looking for.

When head coach Robert Saleh was asked after the Chicago Bears game why did he make Robinson inactive?

The coach alluded to some “meat being left on the bone” in the running game seemingly taking a shot at Robinson’s east-to-west style of running.

Robert Saleh said Bam Knight was active over James Robinson because of his style of running. Felt like they’ve left a lot of meat on the bone in the running game lately. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 27, 2022

Robinson told Cimini that he first learned he wasn’t going to play in the game last Wednesday:

“Obviously, I was upset about it,” he said. “I don’t know what they have planned for me.”

Saleh also stated that Robinson is still getting comfortable with the new scheme after being traded midseason.

That was another point of contention with Robinson who disagreed strongly in a conversation with Cimini:

“I mean, picking up the runs, that’s easy. The thing is getting used to the pass game, protections and I feel like I’ve picked up that stuff up pretty good. You probably have to ask them what their game plan is for me. I’d do the same, but obviously, I’m going to continue to work my ass off. I can’t go in there begging. They can see what I do on the field.”

Problems Throughout the Season for the Jets

To say this has been a wild season for the Jets would be a massive understatement.

Gang Green has had two players demand trades over the last handful of months, been destroyed by injuries, and now a player they traded for is unhappy.

Yet despite all that stuff somehow this team is still 7-4 and currently holding on to the final spot in the wildcard standings.

Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas have been able to persevere through all of the ups and downs of this season.

This is simply another bump in the road.

Robinson wants to play, like any player on an NFL team. However, the coaching staff has to find the right balance of playing who they believe will ultimately be effective.

Robinson might not have to worry about playing time heading into this Minnesota Vikings game. Teammate Michael Carter suffered an ankle sprain during the win versus the Bears on Sunday and was listed as day-to-day moving forward.

In other words with Carter potentially out of the lineup, the Jets would likely trot out a three-headed monster in Robinson, Knight, and Ty Johnson.

Saleh made it very clear that the inactive status for Robinson last week wasn’t a nail in the coffin or a sign of things to come. The Jets coaching staff will take it week by week on who plays and how often based on matchups.