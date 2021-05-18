Three Jamison Crowder Trade Packages Jets Should Consider

The New York Jets, maybe for the first time ever, are dealing with a first-world problem at the wide receiver position.

Gang Green is overflowing with capable talent, which begs the question, should they consider flipping veteran wideout, Jamison Crowder?

The 28-year old is entering the last year of his deal and is set to make over $10.3 million in 2021.

While there is certainly an argument to be made about surrounding rookie quarterback Zach Wilson with as much talent as possible, you can only play so many receivers at any one time.

Here are several wideouts on the Jets that are expected to see significant playing time in 2021:

Corey Davis

Denzel Mims

Elijah Moore

Keelan Cole

Several Intriguing Trade Packages the Jets Should Consider

NFL Draft 2020 – New England Patriots select Devin AsiasiThanks for watching! If you enjoyed it, please like & subscribe for more great content! Follow me on Twitter: @BostonSport12 Go Boston! If you're able to help me out at all to continue making you all great videos, even a spare $1 would help as I aim to get more hard drives to back everything… 2020-04-27T01:30:50Z

New England Patriots send tight end Devin Asiasi and a conditional 2022 fifth-round pick in exchange for Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder.

The New England Patriots cut veteran wide receiver, Julian Edelman, this offseason who ended up retiring. Crowder is a swiss army knife that can line up in the slot and provide a reliable consistent presence for whoever is playing quarterback.

While Gang Green fans may not be thrilled hooking up a divisional rival with a versatile offensive chess piece, they may be intrigued with the return.

The Jets take advantage of a crowded New England tight end room led by Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry to snipe Devin Asiasi.

The second-year player out of UCLA hasn’t gotten a chance to show his chops in the pros, but he’s a talented player the green and white could take a swing on.

He has “future TE1 potential” as a prospect and hasn’t reached his ceiling yet. Plus Gang Green adds another draft pick to the treasure chest as a sweetener in the deal.

Detroit Lions send offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby to the Jets in exchange for Crowder.

The Detroit Lions Draft Tyrell Crosby 2018-04-28T19:17:03Z

After losing veteran wideout Kenny Golladay in free agency to the New York Giants, the Lions are desperate for weapons. So the fit in Detroit makes a ton of sense.

While on the Jets side of things, getting more offensive linemen never hurts.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN mentioned Tyrell Crosby as a “potential trade target” following the 2021 NFL draft. He mentioned the selection of Penei Sewell out of Oregon as something that changed the dynamic.

During the course of his three-year career in the NFL, he has started 18 games including 12 of those in 2020.

Crosby possesses great size at 6-foot-5, 309 pounds, and has made his bones at right tackle with Detroit. Although he could easily slide to guard and that’s where he’d be a better fit on the Jets.

Green Bay Packers send veteran cornerback Kevin King to Gang Green for Jamison Crowder.

Will acquiring Crowder guarantee that Aaron Rodgers comes back to the Packers in 2021? Probably not, but that’s what I’d say if I was Joe Douglas on the phone to get the deal done.

Green Bay has an alpha wideout in Davante Adams, but they need a Robin to his Batman. Crowder more than fits that bill.

For the Jets, they need more proven answers at cornerback and that’s what King could provide.

The Packers defensive stud has started 36 games in four years and isn’t that far removed from a career year in 2019 (per Pro Football Reference):

15 pass deflections

Five interceptions

66 combined tackles (56 of those coming via the solo variety)

King is coming off a down year in 2020, including getting burned by Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Scotty Miller at the end of the first half of the NFC Championship game:

Scotty Miller absolutely BURNED Kevin King on this last second touchdown 👀pic.twitter.com/mRixGKIBWO — TheCheapSeats (@CheapSeatsLLC) January 24, 2021

While that was certainly embarrassing and somewhat damning to the Packers’ chances of moving on in the playoffs, that’s just one moment.

The Jets should be looking at the long term and judging King based on his career accomplishments, not one failure.