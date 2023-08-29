Jason Brownlee Sends 6-Word Message After Making Jets Roster

A New York Jets fan-favorite has accomplished a big dream.

Jason Brownlee announced on social media on Monday August 28 that he has made the 53-man roster.

“Prayers go up blessings come down.” Brownlee included a prayer emoji and confirmed that he made the roster.

Xavier Gipson Also Makes Jets Roster

Brownlee wasn’t the only undrafted free agent to make the Jets’ roster. Wideout Xavier Gipson responded to a fan on Instagram who asked if he made the roster, “We good boss man.”

Indicating that he too had also made the team.

Head coach Robert Saleh revealed just how high the Jets were on Brownlee during a press conference in the middle of camp. Saleh said Brownlee was in “every discussion” on the third day of the draft to potentially get selected.

Ultimately, he went undrafted, but Gang Green was still able to successfully lure him to New York after the draft.

Fascinating insight: #Jets HC Robert Saleh revealed that the team was ‘trying to draft’ WR Jason Brownlee (@Slideweezy) on the third day of the #NFLDraft out of @SouthernMissFB + ‘he was in every discussion’ + NYJ had 5 picks on Day 3 & Brownlee ended up going undrafted + sure… pic.twitter.com/frnQlMS2YN — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 27, 2023

He delivered on that hype in training camp with a crazy one-handed catch that went viral on social media. He wasn’t as active throughout the preseason, but apparently the team saw enough behind the scenes to warrant a roster spot.

#Jets undrafted rookie WR Jason Brownlee has made plays all Training Camp, but this one is outstanding. One-handed snag with a defender all over him 🤯pic.twitter.com/HmSDyGIB94 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 1, 2023

Jets Are Going Young at Wide Receiver for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers was criticized last year for his relationship with the younger receivers on the Green Bay Packers roster.

However, that narrative apparently hasn’t carried over to his new team in 2023.

The Jets have plenty of youth including those two undrafted wideouts that made the initial 53-man roster.

Part of that decision was clearly linked to the surprising Corey Davis retirement. Prior to that announcement he was not only expected to make the roster but be a key part of the rotation throughout the season.

That leads us to a football cliche that has been shoved down the throats of everyone on planet Earth, “next man up.” That is exactly what Gipson and Brownlee were able to do and apparently Rodgers was on board with that.

Making a 53-man roster is difficult under any circumstances. However, when you factor in the path for an undrafted free agent it is an even taller task.

The key terminology here is both players have appeared to make the initial 53-man roster, the final 53-man roster is still fluid.

As Field Yates of ESPN laid out here on X previously Twitter, the waiver claim process will go through by Noon ET on Wednesday August 30. So some players that made the Jets’ initial 53, might get booted tomorrow for a different player that suddenly became available.

Some notes on the day ahead, as NFL active rosters must be down to 53 players by 4 PM ET:

▫️Players let go with fewer than 4 seasons of service will hit waivers

▫️Waiver claims will be processed by Noon ET on Wednesday

▫️Players let go with more than 4 seasons of service become… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 29, 2023

The NFL is a cold-blooded business.

These are great stories for Brownlee and Gipson, but outside of injury they aren’t expected to be heavily involved with target share in this offense.

Garrett Wilson is going to be the straw that stirs the drink then when you factor in running backs out of the backfield, an array of tight ends, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Mecole Hardman there just won’t be enough ball to go around.

While they may not be a huge factor in 2023, there is a strong chance they can be factors years into the future.