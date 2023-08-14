Jets Could Make Run at Super Bowl Champ, Ex-All-Pro OL: Insider

The New York Jets might have a big offensive line problem on its hands.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said specifically the offensive tackle situation has been a “concern through training camp.” In an article that was posted on Monday August 14, he explored some ways that could be remedied.

One of his plans included the potential signing of former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters.

Rosenblatt called Peters a “future Hall of Famer” who has ties to Jets general manager Joe Douglas from their time together with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Pros and Cons of a Potential Peters-Jets Pairing

Peters won a Super Bowl during his time with the Eagles back in 2017. He has been voted a Pro Bowler on nine different occasions. Six times throughout his career he has earned an All-Pro nod whether that be on the first or second team. Peters was also named to the 2010s All-Decade team to boot.

He has played 19 years in the NFL and the 2023 season would present the potential for year No. 20. During that stretch of time, Peters has appeared in over 238 games and has made 219 starts.

However, he is 41 years of age and is much closer to the end of his career than the beginning. Although the Jets seemingly have the caption, age is just a number, in their dating profile based on their current relationship with Duane Brown.

Brown is 37 years old, and he will turn 38 before the start of the 2023 season. He is four years younger than Peters which is something he probably doesn’t get to say too often about other players in the NFL.

Most recently Peters was on the Cowboys roster last year. He appeared in 10 games and made just one start. Rosenblatt said, “he did play reasonably well” for America’s Team.

The Pro Football Focus data seems to back that up. Peters received a 70.3 overall grade, 60.5 pass block grade, and a 71.8 run block grade.

He got snaps at three different offensive line positions, according to PFF:

Left tackle (139 snaps)

Left guard (55 snaps)

Right tackle (33 snaps)

The Most Likely Solution Won’t Please Jets Fans

Rosenblatt presented an array of potential solutions in his article to fix the trenches, but he said that the “likeliest outcome” is to “stay patient.”

Gang Green has legitimate Super Bowl hopes, but the one thing that could hold them back from realizing that potential is the inability to keep Aaron Rodgers upright.

If that is the reason the Jets fail in 2023, that’d be a bitter pill to swallow considering how long the trenches have been an issue for New York.

Gang Green has been rotating Billy Turner and Max Mitchell throughout training camp at offensive tackle and neither has separated themselves from the pack. The plan for them hasn’t been ideal because they each have received reps at both left and right tackle.

They have to be ready to play either side especially since Brown hasn’t returned to practice yet and the season opener is less than a month away. In addition, the loser of said competition will become the team’s top swing tackle which would require said player to know both sides of the formation.

The Jets are currently playing a not so fun game of offensive line musical chairs and time is of the essence. Soon the music is going to stop, and we’ll have to see who is sitting at the round table of starters heading into Week 1.