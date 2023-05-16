Jets Reunite With 24-Year-Old Former Starter, Track Star

The New York Jets added some more depth on the defensive side of the ball.

Gang Green announced on social media on Tuesday, May 16 that they have claimed cornerback Javelin Guidry off of waivers.

We've claimed CB Javelin Guidry off waivers. — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 16, 2023

The 24-year-old who will turn 25 before the start of the 2023 season most recently played with the Atlanta Falcons.

Since the Jets acquired Guidry off of waivers, they inherited the contract he signed with the Falcons. He is on a one-year deal for $1.01 million, per Spotrac.

Javelin Guidry Rejoins the Jets After Some Time Away

The 5-foot-9, 191-pound defensive back initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2020.

He spent his first two NFL seasons with the Jets. Guidry appeared in 28 games and made five starts during that span of time.

The former track star was cut by the Jets ahead of the 2022 season and he bounced around the league.

Guidry has played for the Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Falcons over a nine-month span.

He ran a blazing 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein called him “one of the fastest players” in that particular draft class.

Back in high school, Guidry won a state title in the 100-meter dash. He continued chasing that passion at the collegiate level and finished No. 6 in the 60-meter dash in the winter 2019 U.S. Indoor Championships, per Zierlein.

The former Utah product has registered over 70 tackles, four forced fumbles, and three pass deflections in his NFL career to date.

Now he is back with the Jets after a few years away.

The last time he was in New York, Guidry put up some solid numbers according to the Pro Football Focus grades:

73.1 overall

76.5 coverage

62.3 pass rush

57.6 run defense

A Jets Strength Just Got Even Stronger

Mike Clay from ESPN just released his 2023 NFL cornerback unit ranks and depth charts on Monday, May 15.

Clay ranked the Jets as the No. 2 cornerback unit in the league. He candidly said that the Miami Dolphins acquiring Jalen Ramsey launched them above Gang Green.

2023 NFL Cornerback Unit Ranks and Depth Charts. The Jalen Ramsey trade launches the Dolphins to #1 and sinks the Rams to #32 pic.twitter.com/gQW9P8Jknw — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 15, 2023

The Jets’ top three on the depth chart with Sauce Gardner, DJ Reed, and Michael Carter II might be the best in the NFL.

Beyond that, New York has a few corners that have some experience in Bryce Hall and Brandin Echols.

However, Guidry can really round out the group heading into training camp.

The cornerback room is one of the strongest from both a star power and depth perspective on the Jets roster. They seem to be as prepared as you can be if the injury bug comes to bite the squad.