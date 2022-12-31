Jets Lose Veteran WR for Season, Ex-First Rounder Returns

The New York Jets have lost some depth in their wide receiving corps.

Gang Green announced on Saturday, December 31 that they placed veteran Jeff Smith on injured reserve ending his 2022 season.

In a corresponding move, the Jets have activated former first-round pick Cedric Ogbuehi to the 53-man roster.

We've placed WR Jeff Smith on IR and activated T Cedric Ogbuehi off IR. QB Chris Streveler has been elevated for tomorrow's game. — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 31, 2022

Next Man up Mentality for Jets

On the surface, Smith being lost for the rest of the season won’t be featured in many headlines but he has been a critical depth piece and a key special teamer.

The former Boston College product appeared in 11 games this season. He hauled in eight receptions for 134 passing yards and averaged 16.8 yards per catch.

He also participated in 28 percent of the snaps for the Jets’ special teams which was a career-high.

Gang Green announced that they placed Smith on injured reserve due to a knee issue but they didn’t provide any additional details.

In positive news, the Jets have another option at the offensive tackle spot. With Smith being placed on IR a new roster spot opened up and Gang Green filled it with a big-time return.

Earlier this week Ogbuehi returned to practice after missing the last four games with a groin injury. The former first-rounder originally joined the team back on September 27 when the Jets stole him off of the Houston Texans practice squad.

The big man has appeared in five games this season and has started in four of those contests.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide details as they become available.