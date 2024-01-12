The offensive line being the top priority for the New York Jets this offseason isn’t a surprise.

However, Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor being dubbed Gang Green’s “top 2024 free-agency target” certainly is.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report admitted that Elumunor “isn’t going to create any headlines” but explained “he’s been a solid starter for the Raiders as a right tackle. He also has the versatility to kick inside and play guard. The Jets saw firsthand how important that can be to surviving a season and putting the best five linemen on the field every week.”

Beggars Can’t Be Choosers

The Jets have a minimum of two starting OL gigs to fill, which could be more depending on what the team decides to do with Laken Tomlinson.

Tomlinson is entering the final year of his $40 million contract in 2024. If Gang Green moves on this offseason they would save $8 million in cap space. However, the team would also have to eat $10.7 million in dead cap.

Beyond the cap ramifications, Tomlinson’s potential release would also open another hole on the Jets starting offensive line.

Without question, the green and white will need a new pair of starters at offensive tackle. Eluemunor, 29, is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason after playing on a one-year deal for $3 million.

This season he appeared in all 17 games and made 14 starts. The majority of his snaps came at right tackle (779), but he also got some opps at left tackle (125).

According to Pro Football Focus, Eluemunor put up some solid grades this year. He finished with a 68.5 overall, a 64.4 pass block, and a 71.5 run block.

Since entering the league back in 2017, Eluemunor has gotten snaps at right guard, left guard, and even at the tight end position.

Creativity Is Key for the Jets to Fill so Many O-Line Holes

Candidly there are much sexier names on the open market than Eluemunor.

Dallas Cowboys future Hall of Famer Tyron Smith. Andrus Peat of the New Orleans Saints. The big man, Trent Brown, of the New England Patriots. Former first-rounder, Jonah Williams, of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jets are limited with their assets so they have to be selective on who they bring in so they can get the most bang for their buck.

Eluemunor could fill a hole at right tackle and allow the Jets to shift its focus to the blindside during the 2024 NFL draft. Or perhaps Alijah Vera-Tucker can permanently move to offensive tackle which would fill a massive void in the trenches.

During Eluemunor’s seven-year NFL career to date, he has appeared in 87 games and has made 45 starts. Over the last two years, the veteran hog molly has appeared in 34 out of 34 possible games.

With all of the injuries on the Jets offensive line in 2023, some stability and reliability would be a welcomed addition to this unit.

The Jets season ended when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week 1. Although if you take a step back the true end was the poor construction of Gang Green’s offensive line.

Ballentine reiterated that “The offensive line was an issue for the Jets all season. Finding good protection for Rodgers will be crucial to getting the most out of the 2024 season.”

An Eluemunor signing might not win the back pages of New York but it would be an effective step in the right direction to fixing the trenches.