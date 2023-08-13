Boy Green Daily: Jets DL Jermaine Johnson Ready for Massive Year 2 Leap

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, react to New York Jets defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson’s impressive performance versus the Carolina Panthers and predict how big of a jump he will make in 2023. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Richie Mollura from Jets Media. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Social Post of the Day

Jermaine Johnson went into his bag during the Panthers game.

Just watch Jermaine Johnson (11). Whew. pic.twitter.com/AmK9vN6V5a — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 12, 2023

ICYMI

Join more than 87 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.

Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.

The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!

Social Media Poll of the Day

Everyone thinks Johnson will make a year two leap, but how big? Let’s put that to the test. Our poll of the day is simply asking who will end up with more sacks in 2023, Quinnen Williams or Johnson?

Who will have more sacks for the #Jets in 2023: Quinnen Williams or Jermaine Johnson?#TakeFlight @NYJets_Media #JetsCamp Boy Green Daily poll of the day — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 13, 2023

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!