Jets Make Final Call on First Rounder’s Status vs. Packers

The New York Jets won’t be operating with a full deck of cards when they hit the road to Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Head coach Robert Saleh announced during his Friday presser that defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson has been ruled out for the Week 6 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers.

Johnson originally hurt his ankle during the Week 5 home victory versus the Miami Dolphins. He will be reevaluated “daily” and Saleh says we’ll see “where he is at next week.”

Jermaine Johnson Will Have to Wait His Turn

Saleh indicated earlier in the week that the Johnson injury was “more serious” in nature.

The CBS broadcast crew described Johnson as walking with a “heavy limp” and described him as “distraught” from the pain he was in.

After the game, the former first-rounder was spotted in the locker room in a walking boot. The Jets have refused to reveal the specific nature of the injury but there is a belief it is some level of a sprain.

With Johnson out, he will be ineligible to compete for the prestigious Pepsi Rookie of the Week award.

Gang Green has dominated the honor through the first five weeks of the season with three different rookies winning the belt:

Ahmad Gardner, cornerback: Week 5

Breece Hall, running back: Week 4

Garrett Wilson, wide receiver: Week 2

CB Ahmad Gardner (@iamSauceGardner) just became the third member of the #Jets to win the @pepsi Rookie of the Week honors through the first 5 weeks of the 2022 season. He joins Breece Hall (@BreeceH) from Week 4 & Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) from Week 2. #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/IVCeE1fSVZ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 13, 2022

